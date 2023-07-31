100 Years Ago
July 31, 1923
In view of his mother, almost frantic with fear, and unable to render him assistance, Clarence White, the four-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. White of Rocky Springs, was struck by a trolley car on the Thurmont division of the electric road about 11:30 o’clock Monday morning and instantly killed. The little victim was horribly mangled, his body having been ground to a pulp. The child, in company of his mother and two other small children, were returning home from the farm of D. Chester Kemp, where Mr. White is employed. When within a short distance of Rocky Springs station the youngster ran ahead and before his mother could stop him stepped directly in front of a car bound for this city.
Frederick will get a local laboratory of the State Department of Health. Contracts for the establishment of the laboratory were recently signed, and beginning August 1, the official laboratory service of the State Health Department for this city and county will be maintained by Drs. Baer and Cull in the Masonic Temple building. Heretofore it was necessary to send cultures and specimens to Baltimore.
50 Years Ago
July 31, 1973
Robert W. Lebherz Sr., 75 of Upper College Terrace, died early Monday at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore. Born in Frederick, he spent most of his 75 years in Frederick. Upon being discharged from the army in 1919 he accepted a position with the Frederick Engineering Company as a draftsman where he remained until 1920, at which time he joined with his brother, Harry J. Lebherz, to form the Everedy Company.
Speeders, take heed! Beginning tomorrow a new device, used to crack down on speeders, will be placed into service in the county by the Maryland State Police. Unlike the radar units, which measures the exact speed of a vehicle, the new unit, VASCAR — Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder — gives the average speed of a vehicle, operating on the principle that distance divided by time equals average speed. The VASCAR unit can compute up to six and a half minutes and distances up to five-and-a-half miles.
25 Years Ago
July 31, 1998
Essroc Cement Corp. of Buckeystown will be looking for approval from the Frederick County Commissioners next month to create a landfill on its property. With the county planning commission approval recommendation in hand, company officials will meet the commissioners on Aug. 18. The commission, however, asked that the company be required to comply with Environmental Protection Agency regulations now under review for cement kiln dust disposal. Just 1 percent of the dust is recycled; the rest is piled on Essroc property.
A study that will determine future road improvements to Md. 85 is expected to be completed by October. The State Highway Administration and the Frederick County Commissioners are splitting the cost of the $20,000 survey. The road, from the interchange with I-270 and English Muffin Way and north to Spectrum Drive, will be analyzed for traffic needs through the year 2020.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
