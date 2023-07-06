100 Years Ago
July 6, 1923
Public spirited citizens Thursday provided against the burial of the four victims of Monday’s automobile fatality, near Urbana, in a pauper’s grave. Instead, the bodies were interred in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Thursday afternoon in graves donated by the Cemetery Company. The Rotary Club obligated $40 to pay the funeral expenses. the county furnished pine coffins for Mr. and Mrs. Miller and two finished white caskets for the two children — Viola Miller,, aged 3, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Miller, and Gladys Jessman, aged 7, sister of Mrs. Miller.
One hundred and five lots in the Linden Hills improvement, west of Frederick, were sold at private sale in the period between June 15 and July 2. The lots were sold to 76 individuals. The lots are on high ground and command a view of Frederick and surrounding county.
The University of Maryland Experiment Service is keeping in close touch with the development of crops in this county, notably Mammoth Red wheat and soy beans. The soy bean acreage is at least three times that of any previous year and the development is being closely watched. The soy bean is a comparatively new thing to Frederick county farmers. It is said to be one of the most profitable crops which can be grown. It is good for hay, the bean itself is available for human or animal consumption.
50 Years Ago
July, 6, 1973
The re-elected president and new vice president of the Frederick County School Board have several things in common, one is that both have been active in the U.S. Air Force. G. Hunter Bowers Jr. re-elected to his third term as board president, graduated from West Point in 1946 and served in the Air Force until the end of the Korean War. He is currently a Colonel in the active Air Force reserve. Frederick L. Smith, a Frederick native, was elected vice president of the board. A graduate of Frederick High School, he retired from the Air Force in 1961 as a Colonel after 30 years of service.
Good Government Advocates of Frederick County, complaining of no answer to their previous letter, have again asked the County Commissioners about loans to private businesses in Frederick County. In the new letter the Advocates ask why the county recently “mortgaged county property for $625,000 to help some people from Baltimore build a cold storage plant at Mt. Airy.” ... “To be fair,” the letter goes on, “shouldn’t you lend money to every farmer in the county who is faced with claims that he is polluting or might pollute the streams of the county? Or shouldn’t you lend money to every developer who has been required to underground utility lines to improve the environment? Where do you draw the line?”
25 Years Ago
July 6, 1998
A Frederick County woman has been picked to be the lieutenant governor running mate for Charles Ecker, the Howard County executive who is seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Barbara Windsor, executive vice president of Hahn Transportation, New Market, will file her candidacy today.
For the first time in several years, a new school in Frederick County is opening on time. Whittier Elementary will be ready for start of school on Aug. 31, relieving crowding at Yellow Springs and Waverley elementary schools. The project is coming in $1 million to $1.2 million under budget, giving the school system cash to complete projects around the system.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.