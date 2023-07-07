100 Years Ago
July 7, 1923
At a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen Friday night Mayor Lloyd C. Culler was authorized to obtain options on rights of way from West Patrick street, at the intersection of Derr’s alley to College avenue with the view of opening a new street. The proposed thoroughfare will be 60 feet wide and will embrace approximately 1,700 feet, a distance of about four city blocks. The proposed new thoroughfare will open up building lot opportunities in that section of the city.
Entries are being received for the motorcycle races which will be held on the half-mile dirt track of the Fair Grounds on July 14. The latest person to file his entry blank is no other than Dynamite Scott. Scott is an Indian rider and is famed on race tracks throughout the country. He is the holder of several titles and his chief opponent at the local races will be Gene Walker, of Harley-Davidson fame.
50 Years Ago
July 7, 1973
A Circuit Court jury Friday convicted Frederick County Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner on one count each of embezzlement, obtaining funds under false pretenses and malfeasance in office. The Frederick County Sheriff faces possible sentences of 18 months to ten years imprisonment on the embezzlement conviction, and two years to ten years on the false pretenses conviction. There is no statutory limitation to the sentence upon conviction of malfeasance as long as the sentence does not include cruel and unusual punishment.
Mike Trout, a member of the great Walkersville teams of the early 1960s, has been named basketball coach at the high school. Trout replaces Bill Talley, who retired last year after 20 years of coaching basketball in Walkersville.
25 Years Ago
July 7, 1998
The usual last-minute rush to file for office failed to materialize Monday night, leaving the Democratic party with large holes in its Frederick County slate. Democrats have no candidates at all for sheriff or state’s attorney, although GOP incumbents Jim Hagy and Scott Rolle each must face a primary opponent.
The county has changed, but much hasn’t changed around Winchester Hall. So former sheriff Carl Harbaugh has filed his candidacy for Frederick County Commissioner. “The squeaky wheel has been getting all the grease. Someone has to take an objective look and say what’s best for the county and not special interest groups,” said Mr. Harbaugh, a Democrat.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
