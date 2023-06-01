100 Years Ago
June 1, 1923
Twelve negotiable bonds amounting to $12,000, identified by their serial numbers as those stolen in the robberies of the Monrovia Savings Bank, Monrovia, Md., and the Woodbine National Bank, Woodbine, Md., have been recovered in banks in Boston, according to Chief Investigator George Mumford of the State Police. A man who is said to have admitted to Boston police and Investigator William G. Noble, of the local State Police, the depositing of the bonds, is now under surveillance and his indictment will be asked at the next meeting of the grand juries of Carroll and Frederick counties, Mr. Mumford said.
It is a matter of common knowledge that there is no surer sign that summer has actually arrived than the Nocturne of the Mosquito. What, however, is apparently not a matter of common knowledge may become a dirge, for modern science has very definitely proved that at least two varieties of the mosquito are carriers of deadly germs. The Stegomyla supplies the only means of communicating yellow fever, and the Anopheles transmits the germs of malaria.
50 Years Ago
June 1, 1973
A ruling is expected early this month on an application by the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Company (Chessie System) to operate 35 miles of its Old Main Line railroad track between Frederick and Baltimore without an automatic traffic control system, officials of the Federal Railroad Administration confirmed. This section of the system was heavily damaged last June by flooding from Tropical Storm Agnes, and the company has been under pressure to restore it to full usefulness.
Three young ladies who have spent most of their lives on dairy farms will vie tonight for the title of Frederick County Dairy Princess and the honor of representing Area III in the state contest to be held in August. They are Miss Anne Palmer Bowers, Miss Deborah Cavell and Miss Debbie Droneburg.
25 Years Ago
June 1, 1998
People who seem addicted to the Internet often show a bumper crop of psychiatric disorders like manic-depression and treating those other conditions might help them rein in their urge to be online, a study suggests. On average, Internet “addicts” in the study reported having five psychiatric disorders at some point in their lives, a finding that “just blew me away,” said psychiatrist Nathan Shapira of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.
WANTED: Experienced artists to bid on a 30-day project. Must like to paint in a BIG way. Finished project to become focal point of city, rich in railroad history. That’s right. After months of discussion, it looks like Brunswick’s plans for a new Square Corner park are drawing near. Bids are being solicited for a mural artist to paint the 16-foot-by-40-foot backdrop to the park that will be located across from the new City Hall at the intersection of Maple Avenue and East Potomac Street.
A bank barn burned to the ground near Walkersville Saturday morning and a milking parlor at the dairy farm on Fountain Rock Road was damaged, fire officials said. The bank barn loss is estimated at $50,000 and damage to the milking parlor is estimated at $10,000 fire officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
