100 Years Ago
June 11, 1923
Progressive decrease in the number of accidents is expected by officials of the State Roads Commission, due largely to the widening of the highways in many parts of the Commonwealth. Maryland, literally, is "shouldering" death off the roads. The undertaking business is shrinking slowly to normalcy and the hospitals and physicians are suspending much overtime work.
The commencement exercises of the Libertytown High School will be held June 21 at 2:30 o'clock in the town hall. Liberty has three graduates — Ruland C. Boyer, Lola A. Creager and Carroll E. Harp.
50 Years Ago
June 11, 1973
When the Frederick County Board of Education recommended that its students pay a little more attention to career education, pupils at East Frederick Elementary took their word literally. This spring, fourth, fifth and sixth graders joined a club called Construction and Building Skills. They didn't read books or hear lectures. They went out behind the school and built their own tiny replica of a bright red barn. Bernard L. Droneburg, an employee of the Floyd L. Culler firm, donated his Friday afternoons to the kids and taught them the skills they needed on the job. They found nine local companies willing to fund their project with lumber, paint and tools.
Definitely not stifled, actress Jean Stapleton of "All in the Family" fame, and her husband, William Putch, and several guests enjoyed Sunday dinner at South Mountain Inn. Edith, that wonderful TV spouse of Archie Bunker, is appearing again this summer at the Totem Pole Playhouse at nearby Fayetteville, Pa., until July 7 when they are going to Caledonia. Her party stopped at the historic inn after visiting the Washington County Museum.
25 Years Ago
June 11, 1998
A commercial real estate development firm plans to build seven buildings in the Center at Monocacy and four biotechnology companies area already lining up to lease the space.
When the renovation of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School's science labs will occur has emerged as a clash between a county commissioner and the school system. "This project is not dead," Commissioner Bruce Reeder said. But after a Monday meeting with a key state official, school board president Jean Smith said the project might as well be. The board will inform the state it is not pursing the $2.2 million project during this fiscal year, Ms. Smith said.
Cooperation instead of confrontation is the way to fight crime in rental properties. That was the message given to police and landlords at a seminar Wednesday as the first step to implementing an anti-crime program that has reduced calls for police by 67 percent in 1,000 cities in 40 other states where it has been implemented.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
