100 Years Ago
June 12, 1923
Commencement exercises at Frederick high school will open with the sermon to the graduates in the City Opera House Sunday morning. Rev. Douglass Hooff, rector of All Saints’ church, will deliver the sermon. Wednesday night a class play, “Nothing But the Truth,” will be given at the City Opera House by a troupe of players from the graduating class. The commencement will be held Thursday night, June 21. The class banquet will be held June 22, more than likely in the Francis Scott Key Hotel. This will be the first class graduated since adoption of co-education in Frederick City.
An eight club circuit has again been assured for the Frederick County [Baseball] League, seven of last year’s towns being again members of the league, and New Market, which had a team up in the league in 1921, taking the place of Jefferson, which town had a team in the league in 1922 but dropped out this year. The league this year will be composed of clubs representing the following towns: Woodsboro, Thurmont, Middletown, Brunswick, Mount Airy, Emmitsburg, Point of Rocks and New Market.
50 Years Ago
June 12, 1973
Several hundred homes were blacked-out in outer Montgomery County Monday due to power shortages in areas supplied by Pepco, but Potomac Edison officials said the power trouble shouldn’t affect the Frederick area. A P.E. spokesman said the local power company is part of another power pool which has not been affected.
A formal change of command program will be held at Fort Detrick on Flag Day, June 14, on the parade ground. Col. Herman E. Weinecke, Corps of Engineers, will relinquish command of the installation to Col. William L. Bost, Medical Services Corps. The public is invited.
25 Years Ago
June 12, 1998
Construction may begin as early as July on a four-story, 30,000-square-foot office building on Carroll Creek, a local real estate developer said Thursday. Development along Carroll Creek has long been discussed and various proposals have come and gone. But two separate developers say they are looking to open office buildings by 2000.
The freedom of flight and spirit of aviation inspired participants to compete in the Marion Jayne Air Race, a national cross-country event which brought more than 100 people to the Frederick Municipal Airport on Friday. But because of weather conditions and to ensure safety, the race was officially ended Thursday in North Wilkesboro, N.C., rather than at the scheduled Frederick finish line.
The Frederick County Commissioners and city officials agreed Thursday to plan events throughout 2000 together to celebrate the new millennium. It would kick off with a family-oriented New Year’s Eve Celebration on Dec. 31, 1999.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.