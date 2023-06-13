100 Years Ago
June 13, 1923
Carried back in memory to their school days, forty-six members of the Kiwanis Club were given a spelling test at their weekly meeting in the Blue and Grey room of the Francis Scott Key Hotel Tuesday noon by Prof. G. Nevin Robert, head of the Department of Education at Hood College, who is making a study of the spelling ability of business and professional men in this city. He has given a similar test to the Rotarians of Frederick and the Lions will be the next to be put through the spelling bee. The study is part of a nation-wide investigation.
T. Poole Jones, this city, sustained a compound fracture of the right ankle as well as some slight bruises about the body when he fell from his horse. Mr. Jones, who is a brother-in-law of James H. Gambrill Jr., has been staying at Mr. Gambrill’s home, Court street. Mr. Jones is well known in Frederick where he spends much time. He travels much, but calls Frederick his home. He owns several farms in the county and maintains his legal residence here.
50 Years Ago
June 13, 1973
The Three W Club, “Willing Women Workers for Point of Rocks Ruritan Club” was organized in March. The purpose of the club is to cooperate with and assist the Pt. of Rocks Ruritan Club on community projects and to promote fellowship and good will among the women of the Pt. of Rocks area. The club is planning a “Country Store” for the Pt. of Rocks Carnival.
The two Frederick teams placed four men on the All-Tri-State baseball team announced recently. Outfielder Willie Gantt and catcher Kenny Reynolds were named from District A champion Thomas Johnson and first baseman Kenny Moser and outfielder Larry Fellows from Frederick. Pitcher Greg Snider of Frederick received an honorable mention.
25 Years Ago
June 13, 1998
Frederick County could be three to five years away from seeing metal detectors and security guards in its high schools, a school system official said Friday. “I think our schools are very safe,” said Dr. Henry Bohlander, director of high schools for Frederick County Public Schools. “But it depends on how the population grows. It depends on what diverse population we inherit.” Figures from FCPS show the number of suspendable incidents increased from 5,638 to 5,864.
WASHINGTON — Sen. Paul Sarbanes accepted $50,679 in travel from private organizations since the beginning of 1996 — more than everyone else in Maryland’s congressional delegation combined, according to a review of federal records by The Associated Press. Italy, Russia, Spain, Japan and his parents’ homeland of Greece were among the Democrat’s 20 destinations. He took his wife along six times, which is not uncommon. A spokesman said the trips helped Mr. Sarbanes promote Maryland around the world and understand issues he faces as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Banking committees.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
