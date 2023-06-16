100 Years Ago
June 16, 1923
Washington — President Harding expects to call the attention of the next Congress with a view of enactment of remedial legislation on the increasing number of aliens being smuggled into the United States. This announcement was made at the White House, where it was said that the President feels the steadily increasing “bootlegging” of aliens to be a serious problem. The government, it was said, is attempting vigorously to prevent the illegal entrance of aliens and liquor, one of which is regarded as about as troublesome as the other.
Well-trained teachers, good buildings and equipment, good attendance and community co-operation were named as the four most important factors for good schools by Dr. William J. Holloway, state assistant superintendent of education in his address Friday afternoon at the seventh grade exercises held in the City Opera House.
A severe electrical storm, with rain, hail, wind and vivid lightning, centered over Middletown Valley and this city Friday afternoon and raged for more than half an hour. Many telephones in this city, Middletown and in the vicinity of Middletown were put out of commission. The storm was unusually severe in the locality of Broad Run, where the wind blew a gale.
Strawberry Shortcake: Into one quart of sifted flour rub thoroughly one teaspoon of soda, two of cream of tartar, half a teaspoon of salt and two tablespoons of butter, add sweet milk to make a rather stiff batter. Bake in two buttered pie tins. When done, split with a sharp knife, butter both halves, cover the lower half with a generous layer of perfectly ripe, fresh strawberries, which should be plentifully sweetened and allowed to stand at least ten minutes before using. Place the other half of the shortcake on the top of this in an inverted position crust down, cover with berries, adding a generous sprinkling of sugar at the last.
50 Years Ago
June 16, 1973
MOSCOW — Leonid I. Brezhnev is flying to Washington Saturday for summit meetings that he says will be of “historic importance.” After landing in Washington, the Soviet Communist party chief is scheduled to spend the weekend at the presidential retreat at Camp David in Maryland before starting his talks with President Nixon in the White House on Monday.
Fire totally destroyed a Fulmer Road residence Friday afternoon as lack of available water, swarms of bees and swarms of sightseers hampered firemen in their efforts to fight the blaze. Reports indicated that the wood and stone construction home, located near Clifton Road below Braddock Heights, was one of the first homes built in the area.
25 Years Ago
June 16, 1998
Sweethearts at Spring Ridge Elementary School turned a goodbye into an engagement Monday when one teacher proposed to another. “I was just trying to think of something creative that would be a surprise,” said Richard Milauskas, a fifth-grade language arts teacher. After lunch, several teachers who are leaving Spring Ridge for another school were given gift certificates. When Victoria Huseman, an art teacher, was given her certificate the presenter said, “we have something special for you.” The group of approximately 60 people watched as she opened a small box with a card and diamond ring inside and a marriage proposal from Mr. Milauskas. Many of the staff members in the audience were surprised because the romance had been a secret. “Most of the staff didn’t even know we were dating,” he said.
The Frederick Planning Commission recently approved a plan to develop the 124-acre Schley property into 114 single family lots. Planners also agreed to subdivide the parcels to accommodate the project to be located at Schifferstadt Boulevard, Dogwood and Geronimo drives and Delaware Road.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
