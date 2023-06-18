100 Years Ago
June 18, 1923
Concealed in a clump of bushes along a roadside, Roy Smith, about 20 years old, Woodsboro, late Sunday night shot and instantly killed his wife, 19 years old, from whom he had been separated a week, wounded her father, her two sisters and the 11-year-old daughter of Rev. J.A. Saxton, near Woodsboro, as the party returned in a carriage from a children's day service at the Oak Hill Church of God. Smith then fled into a wheatfield on the property of James. W. LeGore where he shot and killed himself.
Much interest is being aroused among the members of Company "A" and the 1st Infantry Band over the fact that on the afternoon of July 3 they will march out to Monocacy River near the Jug Bridge, pitch tents for the night and prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July by having a picnic and rifle practice. At the same time an invitation is extended to all over 17 years of age to visit the camp and fire the infantry weapons, the Springfield Rifle, the Colt Automatic Pistol and Browning Automatic Rifle. A complete range will be installed, with score boards, targets, telephones and etc, which will give the public an opportunity to see just how army rifle practice is conducted.
Four new trolley cars similar to those in use between Hagerstown and Frederick have been purchased by the Potomac Public Service Company, it was announced by officials of the company. The cars were built in Detroit and have arrived in Frederick. They will be operated between Hagerstown and Williamsport and between Hagerstown and Funkstown. They are not quite as large as the Frederick cars but are of the most modern construction.
50 Years Ago
June 18, 1973
"Frederick County is ill-equipped to forestall growth ... There's a lot of people flailing around but there's very little coordination, very little discipline, said Bill Allen of Metro Metrics Inc. A Bethesda think tank of young researchers recently completed a three-week investigation of Frederick County. The object was to catalogue the county's development potential — how many homes the market will support, where and over how long a period they should be built — for a national developer. The researchers found space for 900 additional housing units in Frederick City. They found a master plan and county government that seems to do little to control developers or designate where growth will go and how fast.
It's been a wet spring, but that hasn't discouraged a small band of dedicated Frederick County rock hounds from spending their weekend scouring cliffs and quarries in search of interesting specimens to add to their collections. A rock hound's "collection" may include several hundred pounds of rock, all carefully catalogued and stashed away in the cellar. Or it may be hundreds of small stones, each faceted or fashioned into jewelry. Ed Seligman Jr. is president of the Frederick County Rock and Mineral Club.
25 Years Ago
June 18, 1998
A Mount Pleasant family got an unexpected visitor Tuesday evening when they ran inside their home to escape the rain. A 40-foot oak tree, about 2 1/2 feet in diameter, fell on top of their house, sending drywall, insulation and sticks down around them. Hitting the roof the tree snapped in half with pieces landing on the front and back of the house. It's one of the most serious weather-related incidents reported in Frederick County after a severe lightning and wind storm swept through the region Tuesday evening.
The Monocacy Battlefield is one of the locations the State Highway Administration plans to add to Maryland's Scenic Byways Program, according to coordinator Terry Maxwell. Following a series of meetings around the state, a scenic byways committee will develop a tourism publication showcasing the various routes with narratives and photographs.
The Potomac River is one of 10 rivers nationwide submitted to President Clinton for designation as an American Heritage River. The AHR Initiative Advisory Committee had been expected to select 20 rivers of which Mr. Clinton could select 10 to receive the designation. Because the committee only selected 10 rivers, U.S. Sen. Paul Sarbanes, who has promoted the Potomac's application, said he is hopeful that the Potomac's selections is now guaranteed. Some local residents strongly opposed the nomination, saying that Maryland would cede its sovereignty of the river to the federal government and eventually the United Nations.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
