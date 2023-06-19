100 Years Ago
June 19, 1923
A very interesting and inspiring service was held in the United Brethren church Sunday evening, when the pastor, Rev. Wm. R. Glen, spoke on “America’s Most Popular Hymns.” A short time ago the Etude, a well-known musical publication, sent out a questionnaire to 32,000 persons asking them to indicate their favorite hymns. At the top of the list is “Abide with Me,” “Nearer My God to Thee” is second in third place “Lead Kindly Light.” Then in order follow, “Rock of Ages,” “Jesus Lover of My Soul,” “Holy, Holy, Holy Lord God Almighty,” “Just As I Am,” “Jesus Savior Pilot Me,” “ My Faith Looks Up to Thee” and “All Hail the Power.” These are the first ten chosen hymns. In his sermon, Rev. Mr. Glen pointed out that vocal and instrumental music long has had a prominent and useful place in worship as evidenced in both the New and Old Testaments.
Adoption of the School Board’s budget of $332,000 for the ensuing year in all of its major particulars was urged by a committee of the Frederick County Patron-Teacher Association before the County Commissioners. In recommending the adoption of the budget the importance of maintaining the present high standard in the county school system was pointed out.
50 Years Ago
June 19, 1973
Two of United Transit Systems’ three buses in the City of Frederick have been taken out of general service after less than 11 months in operation, according to bus owner and general manager Sally Schwartz. Miss Schwartz announced Monday that she had approached the city government two months ago with a proposition that the city either grant the company $50,000 to regain a proper financial footing or a direct grant of a lesser amount plus a monthly subsidy or, as a last resort, purchase of the company outright. The city flatly refused all three considerations. Mayor E. Paul Magaha stated, “I don’t think the city could or should use tax money or revenue sharing money to subsidize private enterprise. I don’t think it can be done legally.”
Which way is the U.S. birth rate going? Will it continue its recent downward course or will it reverse the trend? John G. Gibson, director of the Bureau of the Census Data Collection Center in Philadelphia, has announced that a survey in this area this week will help to answer the question. Information on birth expectations will be collected here this week (June 18-22) from a sample of households.
25 Years Ago
June 19, 1998
A request to operate a fall baseball league at Harry Grove Stadium for the top prospects from major league teams across the country was approved at Thursday’s meeting of Mayor Jim Grimes and the aldermen. The request from the Maryland Baseball Limited Partnership was unanimously approved. MBLP, which owns the Frederick Keys, the Baysox in Bowie and the Delmarva Shorebirds in Salisbury, made the request in a letter to Mayor Grimes.
Westbound I-70 was closed for several hours Thursday while work crews filled a sinkhole that appeared in the pavement near the Md. 144 overpass. A highway worker spotted the developing depression. After 18 cubic yards of concrete were poured into the cavity, the highway was re-opened. The Frederick region is particularly susceptible to sinkholes because of its geology. The land is primarily underlaid with limestone and dolomite.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
