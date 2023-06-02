100 Years Ago
June 2, 1923
Washington, June 1 — As had been anticipated, the American delegation to the international opium conference in Geneva withdrew today because of obstacles to curb international traffic in narcotic drugs. The United States is standing virtually alone in its fight to curb the international traffic.
Game valued at $500,000 was killed in this state during the hunting season of 1922, according to a compilation made by State Game Warden E. LeCompte. This compilation was obtained from a questionnaire sent out to all sportsmen throughout the state who obtained hunting licenses last fall. There were 70,295 hunting licenses issued last season.
50 Years Ago
June 2, 1973
The new Area Three Dairy Princess is Debbie Droneburg. The contest was held last night at Catoctin High School.
Federal officials denied Friday that there is a plan to ration gasoline. The denial came in response to questions prompted by statements attributed to Rep. Silvio O. Conte (R-Mass.) that prototype forms have been prepared in the event the administration decides to impose gasoline restrictions for the consumer. In Frederick, Central Purchasing Office Superintendent Ray Covey stated that he had received a newsletter from the Southern Purchasing Institute based in Galveston, Tex., which included an item stating that the Government Printing Office is currently working on formats for gasoline rationing tickets.
A member of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Frederick Barracks of the Maryland State Police was recently awarded the first annual J. Edgar Hoover award. Tfc. Victor E. Wolfe, a resident of Jefferson, received the award in a small ceremony held in Frederick. The engraved plaque Wolfe received reads: “In recognition of (his) outstanding contributions to public safety and the continued advancement of law enforcement.”
25 Years Ago
June 2, 1998
Frederick residents may not have to pay a 10 percent increase in their water and sewer bills after all. Mayor Jim Grimes on Monday said he has balanced the fiscal 1999 budget without the increase he had initially proposed three weeks ago. Mr. Grimes said the change comes as a result of being “a good listener and in the spirit of fostering a cooperative city government.”
A fatal accident on I-270 at the Monocacy River Bridge, south of Md. 85, early Monday had an impact on nearly all commuters heading south out of Frederick. Complicating matters as drivers chose alternate routes were two other accidents, one on U.S. 15 at Rosemont Avenue and another on Md. 355 at Urbana Park, said a Frederick County Central Alarm spokesperson. Although no one was injured in the two property-damage accidents, they added to traffic backups that turned the city of Frederick into virtual gridlock.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.