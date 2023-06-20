100 Years Ago
June 20, 1923
Attention to the city ordinances relating to dogs running loose on the city streets unmuzzled has been called by Mayor Lloyd C. Culler. It has been the popular impression that the ordinances called for dogs to be muzzled only during “dog days.” The impression is erroneous, Mayor Culler points out. Dogs are not permitted to run loose without muzzles at any time of the year. The law was changed in 1910, he points out.
The trolley cars of the H. & F. Railway crashed together in a rear-end collision at Wilson Place, west of city limits, Tuesday morning and while no one was badly injured, Paul Buhrman, motorman on one of the cars, was severely shaken up. The Thurmont car crashed into the rear of the Lewistown trolley and damaged the rear end. The Thurmont car was smashed in front and Burhman was thrown back from the controls. No passengers on either car were injured.
50 Years Ago
June 20, 1973
The Kiwanis Club of Frederick honored Frederick County’s retiring teachers and heard G. Hunter Bowers Jr., president of the Frederick County School Board, develop his theme of educational accountability at their weekly luncheon meeting on Tuesday. Among the new developments in education, he said, is that of accountability of the entire educational system to the general public.
An angry no-holds barred old-fashioned country fistfight between Mt. Airy Mayor Lewis Dixon and town property-holder Frederick W. Stephens exploded in the Mt. Airy town hall following Monday night’s Mt. Airy town meeting. The fistfight-wrestling match left Mayor Dixon’s face bloodied with superficial cuts on the nose and cheek and his glasses hanging tilted. The fistfight lasted about one minute with the men, compact and well built, weighing more than 200 pounds, falling to the floor flaying punches. The fight erupted after Stephens accused the Mayor and the Mt. Airy town council of reneging on promises to repair Stephen’s property adjacent to the town’s sanitary sewage treatment plant located about one mile from the Mt. Airy bypass.
25 Years Ago
June 20, 1998
Kevin was one of the 14 students who arrived the first day the Jefferson School opened in September 1996. “I hated it when I first got here, but half of it was me. I had to get a positive outlook. I could succeed if I set my mind to it,” the teen said. Now, he is one of the schools’ first three graduates. The school, operated by the Sheppard Pratt Health System, uses a classroom atmosphere to treat residential and day students with emotional problems.
For most of her pregnancy, Cindy May of Frederick was bedridden, nauseous and in near-constant pain. But the payoff, a set of healthy quadruplets, made it worthwhile. Ms. May gave birth to three boys and a girl May 23 at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville. The Mays had tried for nine years without success to have children. Late last year, they turned to in vitro fertilization. “I don’t regret any of it,” said Ms. May, whose husband is John May. “I’m just totally overjoyed it worked out.”
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.