100 Years Ago
June 21, 1923
Company A and the First Infantry Band will hold its Fourth of July picnic and celebration at Worman’s Mill, N. Market St. pike, instead of at the Jug Bridge, as originally announced. The change in the camp site followed a general investigation of available locations. The camp will be located on the Worman farm, now owned by Messers. Gittings. The farm offers an ideal landing place for the plane expected from Dundalk Field.
Wednesday was the hottest day of the summer — up to this time. Old Sol turned on his current early and kept it going at high speed all day. Perspiring pedestrians sought the shady side of the street. It was hot all the way through, as a fat man put it, and the thermometer registered 100 in the shade. Only once before, June 12, 1914, did the mercury reach 100 degrees in this city.
The old but ever youthful Dan Cupid is slinging his darts with reckless abandon these days with the result that more than one blushing maiden is saying “I do” with a hearty echo coming from her no less bashful swain. Since the first of the “month of brides,” 39 licenses to obtain marital bliss have been issued.
50 Years Ago
June 21, 1973
THURMONT — Twenty or so Soviet support personnel to the Nixon-Brezhnev summit conference at Camp David checked into the Cozy Motel and Restaurant last Friday. And for the last six days, they’ve eaten three meals a day there while going about their business in communications and protocol assignments. Personnel from Camp David are serving as liaison facilitators between Cozy and the Russians.
Out Sixes Dam way farmers are making hay, hulling the first peas and cultivating foot high corn. The farmers are angry and worried, too, about a $33 million dam that has hung over their heads for more than 10 years. The Army Corps of Engineers claims the Sixes Bridge Dam would be “a significant improvement in scenic, social, and economic values in the region.” The dam would displace 70 families for the lake, another 70 for recreation and wildlife areas and close off 11,000 acres of prime farm and pastureland. Opponents of the dam plan to meet tonight at the Thurmont Methodist Church.
Highlighting the annual strawberry festival and barbecue of the Shookstown, Edgewood Church and Rocky Springs Civic Association on June 23, will be an exhibition team of performers from the Southern Cross Freefall Parachute Club. The airborne jumpers will be over the Shookstown area at 7 p.m. at an altitude of 4,500 feet when they will jump from their plane and spin, turn and fall to an altitude of 500 feet before opening their parachutes. Below them on the grounds of the Shookstown Civic Center on Old Receiver Road, they will spot a target marked for them and by manipulating the steering lines of their parachutes, guide themselves to the park and drop onto the target.
25 Years Ago
June 21, 1998
This date is a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
