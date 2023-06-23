100 Years Ago
June 23, 1923
Maryland has been invaded this summer by an unusually numerous army of tent caterpillars which weave their webs around clusters of leaves. From these nests the swarms of young caterpillars go forth to consume the foliage of the tree upon which they are located, and as they consume that they range upon neighboring trees. “Fortunately the caterpillars feed most commonly upon the wild cherry trees, which are of little commercial value,” said J.A. Cope, assistant State forester. “They also like apple trees, however.”
Charged with failing to support his 15-year-old wife and child, Horace Williams, 17, New London, was held in $200 bond. The young man’s father became his surety and the youthful husband who had been under arrest was released. It developed at the hearing that the couple were married in Carroll County more than a year ago and had been living together. Recently, according to the young woman, he has not been providing for his family.
A baby clinic on wheels is being prepared in Baltimore under the direction of the State Board of Health and will be transported to various sections of the State. The clinic will be in a covered automobile truck. On each side there will be dressing rooms. The truck will stop in a Maryland town in front of the Courthouse and the mothers will be invited to bring their babies. The physicians will not prescribe medicine for the children, but advise what should be done, leaving it to the parent to call on a local physician.
50 Years Ago
June 23, 1973
Inspector Richard J. Ashton of the Frederick City Police Department Friday became the second man in the history of the force to graduate from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s elite National Academy. The only other man in the department who can claim that same prestigious distinction is Chief of Police Charles V. Main, who was a member of the 53rd graduating class some years ago.
Plans for the fifth annual Brunswick-Potomac River Festival will get underway when members of the Brunswick-Potomac Foundation meet with the town’s Board of Trade at City Hall on June 26. Members of the Foundation have line up a full three days in August of special activities including a concert by the U.S. Army Field Band, Indian dances, a jousting tournament, a bike-hike along the Appalachian Trail, railroad bus tours, movies and a pet show.
25 Years Ago
June 23, 1998
Maryland farmers, environmentalists, developers, planners and state officials gathered in Annapolis Monday for the unveiling of a new farmland protections system that may become a national model for farmland preservation.
Frederick’s South End Coalition members are elated over the recent approval of $112,000 to be used to encourage home ownership in a section of town they said needs it most. Mayor Jim Grimes and the aldermen recently allotted the Housing and Urban Development Block grant to put four more families in homes of their own in 1999. The coalition goes to settlement today on two additional properties, thanks to another $100,000 grant it received from the city in 1997. A third house is under contract using the same fund and will go to settlement soon. With these three homes, All Saints Street, the coalition’s current focus, will become 45 percent owner-occupied, up from 26 percent when the coalition began its neighborhood revitalization efforts in 1995.
