100 Years Ago
June 25, 1923
One of the most severe electrical storms in 13 years, accompanied by a heavy, wind and downpour of rain and in some places hail, held the county in its grip for about three hours Saturday evening. Telephone lines were damaged throughout the county and the electric light service was interrupted in Frederick and all the other large county towns for about two hours. Several properties in the county were struck by lightning. The barn of Foster C. Brubaker, Retreat Grove, was struck by lightning and burned to the ground. It is understood that Mr. Brubaker also lost eight horses. Details of the fire are lacking.
For Richard and Isaac Garrish, Williamsport, Md., brothers, the Potomac river on Thursday was a gold mine, in fact, when they brought up from the bottom of the river a total of 17 gold watches, some of them in excellent condition. The brothers spend much time fishing and maintain a fishing camp below the bridge and it was while they were plying their art that they found the watches. Messrs. Garrish believe that the watches were thrown into the water nearly a year ago. They now recall that one night last summer while they were at their fishing camp that an automobile stopped on the bridge and something was thrown overboard and they heard splashes of objects hitting the water. They now feel that it was the watches which were cast away that night.
50 Years Ago
June 25, 1973
A severe thunderstorm, accompanied by high winds and golf-ball size hail, ripped through sections of Frederick County Saturday evening, causing several small fires and power failures in the area. The storm centered mostly in the Frederick City area. Residents in Emmitsburg, Thurmont and Brunswick reported that it never rained.
Frederick City needs a new municipal swimming pool because the city's two municipal pools are outdated, difficult to guard and probably unsafe, the chairman of the Frederick City Recreation Commission warned a forum of the Frederick County 4-Cs (Community Coordinated Child Care) Sunday afternoon at Frederick Community College.
25 Years Ago
June 25, 1998
Placing cameras at intersections to nab drivers who run red lights is being considered in Frederick County. Police and highway officials Wednesday heard how the program is working in nearby Howard County.
The City of Frederick is requesting proposals for the purchase of the William Donald Schaefer state office building. The Schaefer structure is a 63,630-square-foot, four-story, multi-tenant brick building in 100 E. All Saints St. The 53,313 square feet of usable space in the building is occupied by four state agencies. Built in 1995, the building is in excellent condition and is under lease to the State of Maryland until May 31, 2005, with two five-year options for renewal.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
