100 Years Ago
June 26, 1923
While countians were busy Monday repairing the damage caused by the storm of the weekend, reports continued to filter in telling of the havoc wrought in various sections of the county. Two churches in Creagerstown, the Lutheran and Reformed, were struck by lightning, according to reports. The damage was not great, however. Two cows were killed by lightning on the farm of Emory L. Burrier, about one and one-half miles from Liberty on the Johnsville pike. The cows belonged to Robert Burrier, tenant. They were in the stable. Lightning struck the barn on the side opposite the cows, but both animals were killed by the shock.
Harry McHenry, a local horse dealer, sustained a badly bruised arm, a cut above the forehead and cuts about the neck when the trolley of the Potomac Public Service Company, due in Frederick from Thurmont on Monday morning, struck and overturned the car in which he was riding. The accident occurred near Montevue. His machine, a Ford coupe, was badly damaged.
50 Years Ago
June 26, 1973
If Jerry Freeze ever gets to Moscow, he will have a key to the Kremlin. But even if he doesn’t make the trip, he has a whole window full of memories at his Cozy Restaurant in Thurmont to help recall the week-long Nixon-Brezhnev summit conference. In addition to the “key,” which is really just a clock, Freeze also received autographs, Russian cigarettes, rubles and some Russian Vodka from the Soviet support personnel who stayed at his motel.
From Touching All the Bases with Stan Goldberg — Ten years ago there were three amateur Sunday adult baseball leagues in and around Frederick County. Now there is one. Ten years ago there were 22 amateur Sunday adult baseball teams in and around Frederick County. Now there are seven. Ten years ago areas from all over the county and in surrounding areas had at least one Sunday baseball team. Now only four Frederick towns (Mt. Airy, which is partially in Carroll County) have baseball teams. Amateur Sunday baseball is dying in Frederick County, of this there is no doubt.
25 Years Ago
June 26, 1998
A Pittsburgh, Pa., woman was critically injured Thursday in an 80-foot fall from Annapolis Rock along the Appalachian Trail on South Mountain. The woman, a camp counselor at Camp Louise and Camp Airy in Thurmont, was taking part in a rock-climbing expedition when fell, said Park Ranger Daniel Spedden of the Maryland Park Service.
Some employees fear layoffs at Trans-Tech Inc. of Adamstown where managers say a failing Asian economy and weak communications market have taken a toll. Managers insist though that there will be no broad-scale layoffs. The company, a high-tech ceramics manufacturing firm which employs 260, posted signup sheets for voluntary layoffs.
Frederick County residents have once again claimed a national title in a game thought by some to be forgotten, marbles. Twelve-year-old Emily Martin from Frederick and 14-year-old Ben Nelson of Middletown became the queen and king of the 75th National Marbles Tournament Thursday in Wildwood, N.J.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
