100 Years Ago
June 27, 1923
Ways of keeping cool during the prevailing hot spell — the eleventh day the mercury in the thermometer climbed above 90 degrees — are many and varied, according to statements made by people residing in Frederick and vicinity. One of the most popular seems to be abstinence from meals and eating as much of fruits and drinking as many cooling drinks as possible. Chief of Police Filby said, “I don’t bother about it. I just take the weather as it comes and do not worry.”
It was left for Mrs. Ethel B. Fiske, of the Bimel Producing Company, of Pittsburgh, to show Frederick that it has been housing an unsuspected genius. Mrs. Fiske spent a day recently in the city negotiating with Walter Decker, manager of the Empire and City Opera House theatres, for the production rights of his play, “The Duke of Deadbroke.” The book and lyrics were written by “Deck” and the music was by Charles L. Lewis, Cincinnatti.
Farmers in all parts of the county report that labor is scarce. In many sections the neighbors have formed plans for co-operative harvesting wheat. Some fields ripen a little sooner than others and a number of men in a neighborhood are joining in cutting the grain as it ripens. In some sections it is reported that even the women are lending a hand in the harvesting.
50 Years Ago
June 27, 1973
Tomorrow is the 110th anniversary of one of the most important events in Frederick’s history — the transfer of command of the Army of the Potomac from Gen. Hooker to Gen. Meade. The historic event took place at “Prospect Hill,” adjoining “Prospect Hall,” June 28, 1863, three days before the Battle of Gettysburg. Some years ago the late Joseph H. Himes, former owner of “Prospect Hall,” erected a boulder along the highway pointing to the spot where the transfer of command was made. On June 28, 1963, the Civil War Centennial Association added a bronze marker to the monument.
The 81st annual luncheon and reunion of the Girls’ High School Alumnae Association was held at Betty’s Colonial Restaurant, with 71 members and 17 guests present. Mrs. Hazel Oland Englebrecht, president, welcomed the group and the invocation was given by Mrs. Elinor Cline Webb.
25 Years Ago
June 27, 1998
Good Morning! “The toughest thing about being a success is that you have to keep being a success.” — Irving Berlin
Some of summer’s sizzle arrived in Frederick on Friday. The day started with a low temperature of 73 degrees and the mercury began rising with the dawn, reaching a high of 90. It was a boiling end to a burning week.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.