100 Years Ago
June 28, 1923
A tourists’ bureau of information will be maintained at the Chamber of Commerce rooms in the new location of the organization in the Francis Scott Key Hotel. The tourists’ bureau will be operated without cost to those seeking information. Maps and other information necessary for the operation of a complete information bureau will be supplied. For the present, the bureau will be the charge of Miss Virginia Shook, stenographer at the Chamber of Commerce headquarters.
What promises to be the largest and most successful motorcycle races ever held in this city will be staged on the half-mile dirt track at the Fair Grounds on July 14. One of the races, the five-mile side car, will be a national championship event and the outcome will be of much interest to the motorcycle racing world. Word has been received by Chester F. Delphey, who is promoting the races, that Gene Walker, of Birmingham, Alabama, one of the most widely known motorcycle riders, has signed a contract to enter the races, and that he will probably arrive here on July 10. Walker is a Harley-Davidson rider and has established several records on different tracks throughout the country.
50 Years Ago
June 28, 1973
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania made a last-ditch legal effort to block a 307-foot tourist tower overlooking the Civil War Battlefield at Gettysburg, calling it an unconstitutional “cash register in the sky” and an “environmental eyesore.” Construction of the $1 million tower is nearly half completed. It was halted June 8 by the high tribunal pending the argument on whether to issue a permanent injunction that would kill the proposal entirely. Atty. Jerome Gerber, representing tower builder Thomas Ottenstein, said it will be an asset to the area, will be beneficial to the public and actually “a classroom in the sky.”
MONROVIA — With four states in representation, two Ballard owned Dusters from Atlanta, Ga., swept first and second place over a field of eight top qualifiers in the Pro Stock Meet held Friday night at the 75-80 Drag-A-Way. Qualifying runs put Oscar Roberts driving the “Yankee Joe” on top of the list over the second Ballard owned car, the “Dixie Duster,” driven by Harold Clark.
25 Years Ago
June 28, 1998
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
