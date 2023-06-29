100 Years Ago
June 29, 1923
The historic Catoctin Furnace tract in the northern section of this county, located along the Emmitsburg state road and the Thurmont division of the Potomac Public Service Company’s trolley lines three miles south of Thurmont, has changed owners, according to an announcement given out Thursday. The new owners are Lancelot Jacques, Sr., Smithsburg, Washington county, and Stanley Hauver, Foxville, this county. They acquired it by purchase from Joseph E. Thropp. It is a tract of 10,470 acres, embracing a village of 44 houses, an Episcopal church, store and and an old mansion built by Thomas Johnson, first governor of Maryland, and by Lancelot Jacques, great-grandfather of the present Lancelot Jacques. The purchase price was not made known by the new owners.
Frederick is in the throes of the picnic season and practically every day brings with it some sort of outdoor affair. Sunday schools, church organizations, societies and parties of friends go in for picnics now. Big picnics, little picnics, all kinds of picnics are being held. Braddock is one of the most popular picnic grounds.
50 Years Ago
June 29, 1973
The presidency of the Frederick County Board of Education is scheduled to be decided during the board’s regular meeting next week, but there have no indications whether or not a new board member will be named by that time. The term of Dr. Harold E. Schaden expires Sunday and Schaden has said he will not accept reappointment. The state central committees have suggested nominations to Gov. Marvin Mandel for the post, but spokesmen would not reveal the names or how many persons were nominated. The governor does not have to appoint the person from the nominees sent to him.
We’ve all heard of the impact of women’s lib throughout the country, even the world. Now it seems that men’s lib has invaded the environs of Frederick. Frederick Memorial Hospital Auxiliary (formerly the Women’s Auxiliary of FMH) has, for the first time in its history, a male member. Col. Richard M. Clendenin, retired from the U.S. Army and an active citizen of Frederick in many projects, is the innovator. Mrs. Clendenin is a member of the board of the auxiliary and her husband was invited by the auxiliary president, Mrs. Silbernagle, to join the group.
25 Years Ago
June 29, 1998
WASHINGTON — President Clinton’s signing of a $203 billion highway measure this month gave a boost to a different sort of transportation route — a bicycle trail that will someday link Pittsburgh and downtown Washington. The new law designates more than $6 million for the trail and allows Pennsylvania and Maryland to allocate more from a pot of federal money set aside for highway projects. If and when completed, nearly 400 miles of recreational paths would weave from downtown Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Md., where it would connect with the already-finished C&O Canal Towpath to Washington.
Flitting feathers and the pounding of drums punctuated the dances and invoked traditions of the past at a pow-wow held at the Frederick Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday. The gathering was sponsored by the American Indian Inter-Tribal Cultural Organization.
