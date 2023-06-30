100 Years Ago
June 30, 1923
Norfolk, Va., June 29 — Every man who can be procured is being engaged to fight a forest fire in Dismal Swamp, which it was stated today, only a heavy rain can check. Many square miles of forest are ablaze and the dense smoke from the swamp drifted over Norfolk and Portsmouth and enshrouded Hampton Roads in a pall almost as obstructive as a December fog.
Lancelot Jacques, Smithsburg, and Stanley Hauver, of Foxville, the new owners of the Catoctin Furnace property, will begin at once, it is understood, to develop that extensive tract of land. The development will include selling the forty-four small houses on the property and subdividing the land, which will also be offered for sale. The purchasers paid $26,000 for the property which contains, 10,471 acres. At a meeting of mountain timber land owners at the Courthouse, addressed by State Forester F.W. Besley, it was suggested that the property be taken over by the State and converted into a reserve, for prevention of forest fires. Former State’s Attorney Samuel A. Lewis stated that notwithstanding the sale of the property the reserve proposition might yet be carried out. Besides quantities of timer the land contains mineral deposits.
A Frederick County hog started Thursday on a journey to Porto Rico. He gets this trip by reason of superior qualities as a swine, and more than that he becomes the protege of Uncle Sam himself. Desiring to secure good breeding stock the U.S. Veterans’ Bureau came to this county and chose an eight-month-old boar, improved big type of pure bred, Poland China, belonging to Joseph L. Long, of Jefferson. It was through County Agent McGill that the hog was found. Mr. Long has been a Poland China breeder for the past three years and has been quite successful.
50 Years Ago
June 30, 1973
Harry Oscar Schroeder died Friday. He was 87. Mr. Schroeder had been in failing health for almost a year and in the last few months resided with his wife, Elizabeth Ann Craigmile Schroeder, at the Frederick Nursing Center. He was considered by many as “Mister Mason” in Maryland. He was the oldest living past-Grand Master of Maryland Masons and the past-Grand Commander of the Grand Commandery, Knights Templar of Maryland.
The Sixes Bridge dam many be unnecessary at present, more expensive than alternatives and a serious detriment to existing water quality, recreation and agriculture, the United States Environmental Protection Agency indicated this week. Water quality would be poorer and cost higher in the Sixes dam, the EPA said, than water from the Potomac estuary. The primary reason for the dam — increased water supply for Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.
25 Years Ago
June 30, 1998
State funding for the Gov. Thomas Johnson High School renovation could be delayed by 11 months because of changes in a letter required by a state regulator. County Commissioner Bruce Reeder, however, said he expects the county put up enough funding so a science lab project can proceed on schedule.
Piece by piece, the Sebastian Derr House is becoming an idea instead of a building. Workers recently began documenting the structure in drawings and photographs, making a final record before demolition. It is the final act in a decades-long dispute among Frederick city, the developer whose subdivision surrounds the 18th-century house and the people who want it preserved.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
