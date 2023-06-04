100 Years Ago
June 4, 1923
Samuel T. Abrecht, 20, a clerk in the business office of the News-Post and a son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Abrecht, West Patrick street, was instantly killed and Miss Edith Winpigler, 17, and her brother, Roger Winpigler, 25, son and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John H. Winpigler, Washington St., were severely shocked by lightning during a storm which swept over the eastern and southern sections of the county Sunday afternoon. Returning from a trip to Washington, the group had stopped at the garage of Jacob Winebrener, at Ridgeville, for protection against the rain. Standing near a window when lightning struck a tree outside, Mr. Abrecht was killed. Miss Winpigler was unconscious but soon revived. Roger Winpigler, a short distance away, was also stunned.
Saturday, June 2, was the ninth anniversary of the fire which almost wiped out the village of Creagerstown. Residents of the town and the immediate vicinity recalled the day of excitement which closed with destruction of between $50,000 and $60,000 worth of property. The fire started in the engine room of the Monocacy Valley Creamery plant and destroyed this building, 10 or 12 houses, the hotel owned by the late H. Jefferson Krise and a coach shop.
A large bank barn, hay shed, dairy and tenant house on the farm of John Thomas, near Adamstown, were destroyed by lightning during a storm Saturday afternoon. A cow, four calves, farming implements and machinery, some poultry and a quantity of hay and corn were also burned, causing a loss of $5,000, partly insured.
50 Years Ago
June 4, 1973
Seniors of Maryland School for the Deaf were told by Maryland Comptroller Louis Goldstein that "the sky is the limit" and had diplomas presented by Miss Margaret Kent, who is retiring after 48 years of service to the school. The commencement and earlier baccalaureate were held Sunday in the new school auditorium.
The local political leaders and a national education authority spoke out Saturday on the current teacher-trustee dispute at Frederick Community College which could culminate in the firing of 32 of the 38 faculty members. Sen. Edward Thomas (R-Frederick-Carroll) said that, "Fanning the fires with leaflets that may or many not be accurate, charges and counter-charges, innuendoes, and playing to the emotions of many people who just love crusades, doesn't appear to me to be the answer to this problem ... personality conflicts, if there are any, should be set aside at this time in an effort to arrive at a level-headed solution."
25 Years Ago
June 4, 1998
Gov. Parris Glendening got an early birthday celebration Wednesday as part of an effort to make Thurmont more memorable. Mr. Glendening, who is turning 56 next week, received a birthday cake from town residents. The 70-piece Catoctin High band played, and the 40-member Thurmont Elementary sang "Happy Birthday." The emphasis of the day, though, was on education. Thurmont Citizens for Education organized the event partly to celebrate approval for a Catoctin High project, and partly to recognize other school construction projects the town wants.
Three teen-age boys caught burglarizing a Braddock Heights store on May 23 were afraid they would be arrested so they drove cross-country last week to California. There they planned to buy airline tickets to Scotland after selling the driver's car, authorities said. A fourth teen involved in the burglary didn't make the trip, remaining in Frederick. The trio, ages 14, 15 and 18, reached San Diego, tired and broke, and the 14-year-old decided he'd had enough and wanted to return home.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
