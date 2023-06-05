100 Years Ago
June 5, 1923
Between 300 and 400 acres of timber land in the Catoctin Mountain, west of Thurmont, was burned over Sunday and Monday. The flames swept a section of the mountain known as “Rattlesnake Hill,” and the heat drove hundreds of reptiles from their dens. The snakes became so numerous that District Forester C. Cyril Klein had difficulty keeping the firefighters on the job. Hundreds of snakes, many of which were huge rattlers, sought a place of safety from the advaning fire. One of the firefighters killed three large rattlers, one after the other. Besides snakes, dozens of pheasants were frightened from their haunts.
The general committee in charge of the State Firemen’s Convention met at the Board of Aldermen room Monday night and practically completed arrangements for the convention, which will begin Wednesday and continue for three days. There is every indication that the convention will bring together the largest number of firemen in the history of the association. No effort has been spared to provide hospitality and entertainment for the firemen, including baseball games, a parade, band concert and a sightseeing tour.
50 Years Ago
June 5, 1973
The County Commissioners said in a press release Monday that the county government may not need new office buildings “for at least 15 to 20 years” if it expands Winchester Hall and uses more existing county owned office spaces. Chief among the “other relocations” is a plan to move some offices now in Winchester Hall to the vacant second floor of the former elementary school on North Market Street.
Monday was the warmest day so far this summer, as the temperatures soared to 92 degrees, but the day was cooled off about 5 p.m. by a severe thunderstorm which swept through the area. State police reported no serious accidents, but that fallen trees had caused several traffic problems. Fire completely destroyed a small barn on Shookstown Road. Unofficial reports indicate that the barn was struck by lightning.
25 Years Ago
June 5, 1998
Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes’ $49.1 million budget for fiscal 1999 Thursday sailed through the approval process, winning a unanimous nod from the aldermen, leaving the mayor’s $250,000 controversial city reorganization plan intact. The plan calls for a five-member cabinet, directly responsible to the mayor, including a chief operations officer, financial officer, government affairs officer, legal affairs officer and human resources officer.
Sheriff Jim Hagy will seek a second term as Frederick County’s top law enforcement officer. Sheriff Hagy, 50, a Republican, said he wants to continue the work he began four years ago. The incumbent pointed to a drop in crime as evidence that his office had been effective.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
