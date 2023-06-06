100 Years Ago
June 6, 1923
Catoctin Mountain is “black” with 17-year locusts. Millions are to be seen among the trees of foliage in the mountains and millions more are emerging daily from the earth. All the hollows resound with the echo of the cry emitted by the periodical insect and the poultry on the mountain farms is growing fat off the cicada.
After burning two days, the fire in the Catoctin Mountain, which started three miles west of Thurmont Sunday evening, was gotten under control Tuesday afternoon. The fire was one of the most damaging to young timber that has occurred this year. It burned over approximately 650 acres and destroyed hundreds of young trees. The fire started on Rattlesnake Hill and burned in a southerly direction to Cat Rock. The heat drove the reptiles from their dens. At one place, 10 large reptiles — five rattlers, three copperheads and two black snakes — were killed. The snakes fled down the mountain side from the fire with their heads erect.
Frederick county’s strawberry crop — estimated to be a normal one and exceptionally high quality, is being marketed in this county. The berries of best quality are selling at prices up to 15 cents per box on the streets.
50 Years Ago
June 6, 1973
The Penn Central Railroad will formally file for abandonment of 3.8 miles of its railroad tracks from north Frederick to Frederick including the tracks on East Street, a Penn Central public relations spokesman said Tuesday afternoon. Tom Hoppin, of the Penn Central PR office in Harrisburg, Pa., said that Penn Central was losing $46,000 annually on its Frederick track and the losses did not include flood damage sustained during storm Agnes last year.
Students at the Valley Elementary School Monday took a break from the books and got a bird’s-eye view of a one-passenger glider which landed approximately 15 feet from their school. The pilot, John Seymour, took off from the Frederick Airport at noon Monday, and landed at the school shortly after 2 p.m. A resident of Brookfield, Conn., Seymour is in the Frederick area for the Region 4 Soaring Championships. Seymour said he was about three miles off course when he had no lift, which is needed to keep the glider airborne, and was forced to land in the field beside the school.
25 Years Ago
June 6, 1998
Frederick County’s treasurer was counting the greens this week, but it had nothing to do with taxpayer dollars. For the fifth year in a row, Lois Filby was rubbing elbows with golf’s finest and keeping them honest at the Kemper Open in Potomac. As a scorer for the Kemper Open, Ms. Filby keeps tab of players’ strokes and verifies their official scorecards.
An 18-year-old wanted in connection with a store break-in turned himself in Friday after being on the run for nearly two weeks. But his 15-year-old friend remains missing, possibly somewhere in Tijuana, Mexico, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The 18-year-old returned to Frederick from San Diego early Friday to face burglary charges after his mother arranged an airline ticket for him. The car he co-owns with his mother was left behind in Tijuana. A third friend who went on the cross-country trip after the burglary returned earlier this week. The American consulate in Mexico City and officials in Tijuana also have been apprised of the situation.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
