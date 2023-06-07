100 Years Ago
June 7, 1923
Maryland does not need a censorship over history textbooks, Dr. Albert S. Cook, state superintendent of education, said Wednesday when asked to express his opinion of the resolution just passed by the Pennsylvania State Legislature giving the State Department of Public Instruction power to review and ban from the state schools if they see fit, eight histories condemned as unpatriotic and pro-British. “This question has been a periodical one ever since I was born. Every two or three years some one bobs up finding fault with histories as either pro-German, pro-English or pro-what not.”
Four young men from Frederick will be among the one hundred and eleven who will receive degrees from the University of Maryland at College Park on June 16. They are A.R. Kemp, Charles S. Cook, A.G. Wallis and John Moran. Three others from Frederick county also will receive degrees. They are Gerald Remsberg of Braddock Heights, and Richard Lighter and Austin McBride, both of Middletown.
Hiking from Baltimore, “Uncle Joe” Walling, Maryland’s veteran pedestrian, arrived in Frederick Wednesday to attend the firemen’s convention. Having formerly lived here, he was greeted by many of his acquaintances. “Uncle Joe” is a member of the United Company, No. 3, and proudly shows a recent picture of himself regaled in the old Swamper uniform with the typical old-style firemen’s hat. He was questioned about his age. While some of the newspapers put him down for 79 years, he says he is still under the Biblical allotment, and he is just as good and better than most men very much younger.
50 Years Ago
June 7, 1973
The new Maryland rent control bill effective June 1 appears to have most Frederick landlords and tenants befuddled as to whether rents will be reduced and rebates paid for high increases made since Jan. 11. The 5 percent limit on rent increases could mean rebates and reductions for a huge number of tenants in Frederick County.
The Frederick County Board of Education reviewed schematic drawings of the new Walkersville High School Complex at its regular meeting Wednesday morning. K-M Associates, architects for the project, explained the plans. The school, which is expected to open in September 1975, is being built for a capacity of 1,500 students.
25 Years Ago
June 7, 1998
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
