100 Years Ago
June 8, 1923
Abnormal weather conditions, prevailing for more than a week, have shattered Frederick county’s weather bureau records, and have caused some crop damage. Keeping consistently beyond 90 degrees, temperatures have wilted vegetation, and it is feared caused considerable damage to wheat forcing that crop into maturity before the heads have had proper time to fill.
A great street parade, witnessed by thousands of spectators, was the feature of the second day, Thursday, of the thirty-first annual convention of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association, in session in this city since Wednesday. It was one of the largest demonstrations in this city for years and was a marked success from every angle. Immediately afterward, a concert was given at Court Park before a large crowd by the First Regiment band. Later band concerts were given in front of the engine halls of the three local companies.
50 Years Ago
June 8, 1973
Maryland State Senate Majority Leader George Snyder (D-Western Md.) delivered a scathing attack Thursday on corruption and influence peddling in all levels of government and traced a considerable amount of the blame to the public at large. Speaking before a luncheon meeting of the Frederick Lions Club, Sen. Snyder stated that government is going through one of the most trying times for democracy in the nation’s history. “Unfortunately on the federal level, there is a cycle every 50 years, starting with Jackson, Grant, Harding and now Nixon.”
Secretariat, the cover boy of racing, will oppose five rivals Saturday in a bid to win the Belmont stakes and become the first Triple Crown champion in 25 years. Several veteran horsemen said Thursday, after entries had been made for the 105th running the Belmont, that they couldn’t see how the Meadow Stable colt can be beaten.
25 Years Ago
June 8, 1998
Two Frederick area teens drowned at Lake Linganore on Sunday after one sank beneath the water and his best friend jumped in to try to rescue him, according to witnesses. The teens drowned near the lake’s dam at the end of Eaglehead Drive the two along with other youths were jumping off the dam and swimming.
Two thousand pounds of pure meanness burst from a chute in Johnsville Saturday, bucking and twisting. After the Brahmin-cross bull succeeded in throwing his rider, he did his best to try to stomp the man and gore a hole through his back. Yet, it was just another bull-riding contest at the J Bar W Ranch on Md. 75, held once a month on Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons. The contest, which is sanctioned by the United Bull Riders association, draws about 60 riders a month, some of whom are bull-riding champions.
Up With People, a touring musical and community service company made up of students from all over the world, performed to a crowded house at the Weinberg Center Sunday evening. Bon-Ton Department Stores is celebrating its 100th anniversary by sponsoring part of the group’s tour. The Frederick News-Post was also a sponsor. Sticking with that theme, the group sang and danced to songs spanning the last 100 years.
Dancers, story-tellers and historians gathered at Baker Park on Sunday afternoon for the county’s 250th celebration picnic. Unfortunately county residents stayed away from the picnic en masse. About 70 people, some of whom were performers, were present, although organizers said they believed about 250 flowed in and out of the picnic. Lois Spurrier, a docent at the Frederick County Tourism Bureau, said she believes the picnic was lightly attended because people were attracted by other weekend events, such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.