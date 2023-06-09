100 Years Ago
June 9, 1923
Birth control and other agencies, including the increasing physical danger of motherhood and “fast society” is causing a drop in the birth rate of Maryland and other states, according to statistics just made public by the Census Bureau.
Mr. L.C. Culler, contractor, has a force of hands remodeling St. Luke’s church in order to install the pipe organ which has been purchased. It was necessary to extend the wall back six feet, and raise the roof of the choir loft to make room for the organ.
Certificates have been awarded by the American Red Cross to seven students at the Myersville High School, this county, for completion of the standard course in Home Hygiene and Care of the Sick. Difficulties and delays faced the student nurses at the Frederick county mountain village, but the class was continued throughout the winter and high marks were recorded by the successful candidates.
50 Years Ago
June 9, 1973
Frederick Community College Dean for Instructional Services Carl Mitlehner confirmed Friday that a new faculty has been hired for the summer school session at the trouble-ridden college. None of the new faculty are among the 32 FCC teachers currently facing dismissal from the college staff, Dean Mitlehner said.
VISTA workers at the county Community Action Agency are trying to put together a week of day care for the children of migrant workers at the Jenkins Canning Company. There are eleven kids, all Spanish-speaking, ranging from two-and-a-half to twelve. VISTA staffers will take turns supervising in daily rotation, but only one of them speaks Spanish.
Junior Ambulance Captain Robert Brashears blasted the Frederick City Mayor and Board of Aldermen Friday for not approving funds in the city budget to pay ambulance drivers in the Junior Fire Company. The Junior’s request of more than $40,000 for salaries for its six full time volunteer drivers was deleted from the budget by a unanimous vote of the Board of Aldermen.
25 Years Ago
June 9, 1998
A 4 percent pay increase for school system employees is all but assured, the Frederick County Board of Education announced Monday. At its June 15 meeting, the board is expected to approve the raises which would come on top of step increases. Steps generally correspond to years of service and they average 2 percent.
Manda Gardner isn’t a football fan, but come August she’ll be going to all the home games of the Washington Redskins. The 18-year-old Mount Pleasant resident will be dancing on the sidelines as a Redskinnette.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
