100 Years Ago
May 1, 1923
The city street improvement program, including repaving Market street with asphalt from South to Fifth streets, new water and gas mains, and new railway tracks, was adopted at a conference Monday morning between Mayor Lloyd C. Culler and the Board of Aldermen, John N. Mackall, chairman of the State Roads Commission, R. Paul Smith, representing the Potomac Public Service Company, and others. The square between All Saints and South streets will be repaired and there is a likelihood that instead of this asphalt street ending at Fifth street, it may be continued to Seventh street.
More money has been spent fighting forest fires in the Catoctin mountain region during the past few years that in all the rest of the state, Assistant Forest Warden R. McClow, Baltimore, stated at the banquet of the Frederick County Fish and Game Protective Association held at the Wayside Inn Monday evening.
Bradley Stull, near Mountaindale, who was badly burned one day last week while fighting the forest fire in the Catoctin mountain, has developed blood poisoning and will be taken to the City Hospital for treatment. Stull was burned while fighting the fire along Fishing creek. He was compelled to walk more than three miles to his home before receiving treatment.
50 Years Ago
May 1, 1973
The Frederick County Comprehensive Health Planning Council Monday night voted unanimously to approve the county’s application for a 120-bed nursing home for the aged indigent citizens of Frederick County. Plans for the proposed home for the aged, to be located on a six-acre tract adjacent to the Montevue Home, met little in the way of opposition.
March of Dimes Walkathon chairman Eric Arnold estimates that between $25,000 and $34,000 was raised by Sunday’s 25-mile trek for charity. He estimated that most of the participants of the 25-mile walk were junior high school students in the 10-14 age bracket and said that most of the walkers had not trouble until the third checkpoint when the first drop-outs made their exits.
25 Years Ago
May 1, 1998
The prospect of 100 new jobs and a $25 million manufacturing plant hinges on the state funding the Jobs Pathway project. CSR, a leader in manufacturing building materials, has signed a letter of intent saying the company plans to locate between Gas House Pike and Md. 26 if the Jobs Pathway project gets off the ground next year.
Smith Barney Inc. is looking to locate an office in the Patrick Center’s penthouse at the same time the City Cub is negotiating a five-year contract to remain there, said Steven Ross, owner of Ross Management. The City Club has been a meeting place for Frederick’s who’s who since 1988. The members-only club was started as a place where the business elite could rub elbows.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
