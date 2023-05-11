100 Years Ago
May 11, 1923
Observance of Boys’ week in Frederick has awakened among the members of the fair sex a desire to see a week set aside for the girls of the city, the same week to be known as girls’ week. And the girls feel that it is only fair that on one of these days the management of the city should be turned over to them like it was to the boys on Thursday. A petition requesting the setting aside of girls’ week has been circulated among the girl pupils at Frederick high school, and, it is understood, has been signed by all girls in the school.
Frederick had an epidemic of fires on Thursday. There were three, the first at 3:30 in the morning at the store of J. Fred Main, the second at 11:30 at the store of Allen G. Quynn & Co., East Patrick street, and the third at the rear of the blacksmith shop of Charles Birely, West Fifth street.
Upward of 100 members of Jacques de Molay Commandery, No. 4, Knights Templar, this city, attended the annual Ascension Day service at the Christ Reformed church, Middletown, Rev. Dr. George A. Snyder, pastor, Thursday evening. The Masonic Temple is in Frederick and the trip to Middletown was made by automobile.
50 Years Ago
May 11, 1973
One of the largest registrations of blood donors in many years took place Thursday at the Frederick County Blood Program and visit of the Red Cross Bloodmobile at the Evangelical Lutheran Church. Blood Program Chairman James A. Grove said that between 10 a.m. and 3:30 some 182 donors had registered and that 170 pints of blood had been collected from the volunteer donors.
By an unanimous vote, the Historic District Commission adopted a resolution Thursday recommending that the entire historic district be placed on the National Historic Register. Should the district be selected for placement on the register, private and public landowners would be eligible to apply for matching federal funds for renovation and reconstruction work.
25 Years Ago
May 11, 1998
If you think Frederick County has been wet this spring, you probably haven’t guessed the half of it. The average rainfall for the county from January through the middle of May is 13.8 inches, but 18.6 inches has already fallen this year, according to The Frederick News-Post’s Sound Source weather station.
With more than 20,000 hazardous materials shipments a year passing through the railyard in Brunswick, it’s imperative that responders know what to do if there’s a leak. Members of Frederick County’s Hazardous Incident Response Team spent the weekend becoming familiar with the various types of valves on rail cars. the training not only involved classroom instruction, but working to control simulated leaks from a tanker.From a series of stories about the history of Frederick County published in 1998 for the county’s 250th anniversary: When Abraham Lincoln visited Frederick County in October 1862, he was more than a president. Mr. Lincoln was a determined combatant in a savage war that grieved him to his soul. He was also a father so saddened by his son Willie’s death that after interment he had the casket opened to gaze at his face. He was an astute politician but also deeply religious. Most of all, however, he was the commander in chief of the Army of the Potomac, and it was in that capacity he came to Frederick County. Mr. Lincoln wanted to push Gen. George McClellan to use his troops.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.