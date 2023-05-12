100 Years Ago
May 12, 1923
Throughout the nation tomorrow will be observed as “Mother’s Day.” Special services will be held in many of the churches and special reference will be made in sermons to Mother’s Day. An interesting program has been arranged for a meeting at the City Opera House Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock in honor of Mother’s Day. The event will be under the direction of the American Legion Auxiliary, which will have the Francis Scott Key Post as its guest. The Auxiliary and the Legion will meet at the State Armory and headed by the Frederick high school band, will march in a body to the City Opera House, each organization carrying its colors.
Final arrangements for the big baseball confab here May 28, when Judge Kennesaw Mountain Landis, High Commissioner of Baseball, will be the guest of honor, are being worked out by the local committee in charge. Applications of those who desire to attend the banquet at the Francis Scott Key Hotel are being received. Applications will be received by Frank K. Schildt at his cigar store, or F. Ross Myers at the Fredericktown Savings Institution.Seven horses and mules and thirteen head of thoroughbred hogs were burned to death, and vast quantities of wheat and hay destroyed when fire on Wednesday night razed the barn of William E. Murphy. The latter resides on the Damascus-Laytonsville road in Montgomery county, and formerly lived near New Market in this county. The barn, which was practically a new one, having been built but three years ago, was completely destroyed.
50 Years Ago
May 12, 1973
Students of the Maryland School for the Deaf attended the dedication of the new academic building to be known as the “Charles Wright Ely Building” in honor of one of the 105-year-old school’s early prominent pioneers in the field of educating the deaf.
“I’m afraid we’re going to be blackmailed out of our freedom ... anytime from 1975 on,” the man known as the Marines’ Marine said in Frederick last night. Gen. Lewis W. Walt, recently retired assistant Commandant to the Corps, addressed the Shangri-La Detachment of the Marine Corps League. Gen. Walt warned the group of former Marines and their wives of the threat to American security from the increasing Soviet military strength and drug usage within this country. He criticized Congress for much of the nation’s current failings. “Some Congressmen have traded principles for politics. They worry more about votes than about the security of this nation.”
25 Years Ago
May 12, 1998
The county treasurer’s office auctioned off without a hitch almost 600 properties with delinquent taxes Monday, avoiding the pitfalls that forced the county to postpone last year’s sale. “It was definitely better than last year,” County Treasurer Lois Filby said. Last year, the tax sale had to be postponed because investors were willing to bid infinite amounts of money for modest properties so that they could collect 12 percent interest and hefty attorneys’ fees from delinquent taxpayers who wanted to avoid foreclosure. Bidding for one property last year valued at $79,550 reached $55 million before officials called a halt to the auction.
Eight Hillcrest Elementary students earned a trip Monday to the Barbara Fritchie House and Museum in Frederick for reciting “The Barbara Fritchie Poem” by John Greenleaf Whittier. The children, ranging from a pre-kindergartner to a fifth-grader, recited the poem for Frederick County Commissioner Bruce Reeder at the museum on West Patrick Street.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
