100 Years Ago
May 14, 1923
Local attorneys whose offices were raided early last week went to the jail Saturday and recovered a portion of their loss. The attorneys identified their volumes, notwithstanding that their names had been erased with acid. The names, however, faintly appeared under the acid treatment. Some of the stolen books are still missing. It is understood that the missing volumes have been located at the store of a bookseller in Baltimore and are expected to be shipped to the jail. In the meantime, the prisoners Thomas J. Wright and Lawrence Wilson are in jail awaiting a hearing.
The cold wave which struck the Atlantic seaboard Tuesday night and is now slowly giving way to milder temperature, has revived records of the summer of 1816, which was notable for its unusal cold. A dispatch from Phoenixville, Pa., says: Mrs. Levi Pennypacker is not yet dismayed by the extraordinary cold weather. She says it might be worse, and has been. She exhibited today a scrap book that contains a clipping that her fater, the late Abraham Powell, placed there telling of the summerless year, 1816."
50 Years Ago
May 14, 1973
Sixteen cars of an eastbound Baltimore and Ohio freight train derailed Sunday evening in Knoxville. Although the cars were strewn over three of the four sets of tracks, which run through the Knoxville yard at that location, a B&O spokesman said there would be no need to re-route other trains. State Police are keeping a close watch on three tank cars, which are filled with liquid petroleum and propane gas, although they indicated there was no danger of leakage.
Two Little League pitchers got the season off to a bang Saturday firing no-hitters in the opening games. Pete Kemlage of Donald B. Rice Tire Center no-hit Amvets 3-1, walking two and striking out 12 batters. Don Boyd of H.B. Duvall pitched and hit his team to an 8-1 victory over Oden Brothers. The Duvall hurler fanned 14 on his way to the second no-hitter of the day while walking only one. Boyd also hit a double and a home run in the winning effort.
25 Years Ago
May 14, 1998
Come July the mad scramble for computers at Frederick Police headquarters should ease. The department is installing computers in 25 patrol cars that will allow officers to check on the status of licenses, registrations and property. "It will definitely cut down on radio traffic," said Lt. Garry Hoyle.
A major high technology company has its sights set on Frederick County, and one county commissioner is touting its anticipated move here as the "single best economic development project in Frederick County over the past four years." The Frederick County Planning Commission approved plans to build a corporate campus of five office buildings totaling 471,000 square feet in the Westview Corporate Campus off Crestwood Boulevard. The unnamed company is expected to occupy most of the buildings.
A 13-year-old Monrovia boy was arrested Tuesday after he tried to bring a knife to Windsor Knolls Middle School where he had threatened to kill a younger boy in a dispute about a game of dodgeball, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. The weapon, a Swiss Army knife, was confiscated by a school bus driver on the way to the school, deputies said. The driver had been alerted by other students on the bus, who saw the boy pull the knife from his pocket.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
