100 Years Ago
May 15, 1923
Everything is set for the opening of the Blue Ridge baseball season in the city today. Opening ceremonies will feature a big parade that will form in front of Courthouse Park at 1:30 o’clock and will move from Court street to Patrick to Market, up Market to the fountain at Seventh street, countermarch to Market and out to the ball park.
H.C. Raynor, the intellectual inmate of the Maryland state penitentiary, who rates highest in intelligence of any convict in the United States, under the army tests, and higher than most college students, according to Carl Marchison, of the department of psychology at Johns Hopkins University, was sentenced to the penitentiary by the Frederick county court. He was arrested for passing worthless checks on a Philadelphia, Pa., bank at a number stores in this city He stated that he had come to Frederick and passed the checks because he had heard that this city was an “easy place to get money.”
50 Years Ago
May 15, 1973
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s first legal lottery in 121 years began Tuesday as 5 million black-and-yellow 50-cent tickets went on sale to a citizenry state officials hope has been badly bitten by the gambling bug. The odds of becoming a millionaire for 50 cents are 12 million to one. The chances of winning something — most likely a $25 payoff — are 630-to-1, according to the lottery agency.
A proposal to build a 1,280-unit development, the largest within Frederick City limits, was introduced Monday night to the city Planning Commission. The North American Investment and Development Corp. plans to develop the 159-acre Hillcrest Orchard between U.S. 40 and Butterfly Lane.
25 Years Ago
May 15, 1998
There oughta be a law. That’s what Skip Mason and Judy Wilson said when they confronted situations that seemed to defy common sense. They told their lawmakers about it, and as a result, two new laws are on the Maryland books, just signed by Gov. Parris Glendening this week. Because of Mr. Mason’s actions, the General Assembly passed a law that closed a loophole in Maryland’s version of Megan’s Law, which requires convicted sex offenders to notify authorities of their presence in a community. And Ms. Wilson’s actions prompted a bill to make it easier for people to get their medical records.
Hood and Mount St. Mary’s colleges will turn seniors into alumni in commencement exercises this weekend. And Frederick County’s high schools also will reveal another sign of growth in the coming weeks: To have enough room for graduates and guests, six of seven high schools will hold ceremonies at the Mount’s Knott Arena.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
