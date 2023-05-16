100 Years Ago
May 16, 1923
Guy Main, Middletown, while working about a truck at his father’s ice cream plant one day last week, had a fragment of steel to fly in his eye and imbed itself in the ball of the eye. The fragment was removed by Dr. Lansdale of Frederick.
Twenty-five hundred persons, it is estimated, saw Frederick down the Martinsburg Blue Sox at Agricultural Park Tuesday afternoon, 9 to 7. It was the opening game of the Blue Ridge season at home, and incidentally the second straight win for the Hustlers, Frederick having literally swamped Martinsburg at the opening game in the West Virginia town the day before.
The interior of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Jefferson will be completely remodeled during the coming months, according to plans which have been approved by the congregation. Contracts have been entered into for the following work: Complete frescoing of church and vestibule, repainting of all interior woodwork by Glenn R. Nikirk, of Frederick; the present pipe organ to be replaced by a modern two-manual detached console by M.P. Moller Co., of Hagerstown; a new altar and complete chancel furniture by M.P. Moller Co. to harmonize with the pipe organ installed; installation of modern semi-indirect lighting fixtures by the Modern Glass Co. of Frederick; and art glass windows to replace present windows in lower vestibule.
50 Years Ago
May 16, 1973
Frederick County Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner Tuesday leveled verbal blasts at the county commissioners and at State’s Attorney Robert S. Rothenhoefer for interfering with the administration of his office. Reacting to reports that commissioner John A. Derr had requested that Gov. Marvin Mandel authorize an investigation of the jail on the contention that the firing of jail deputy A. Norman Dietz had left the jail undermanned. Sheriff Baumgartner stated that the “commissioners ought to tend to their own matters and leave my office and the jail for me to run.”
Frederick County should increase the number of county commissioners from three to five or seven, Commissioner Lawrence A. Dorsey said Tuesday. The growing size and complexity of county government and the possibility of illness or conflict among the commissioners make three “too few people,” Dorsey said.
25 Years Ago
May 16, 1998
Bechtel Corp., which already employs hundreds in Frederick County offices, has made a preliminary decision on where it will relocate its Gaithersburg operations. Published reports and other sources have named Frederick as the site. Bechtel officials, however, would not confirm Frederick as a potential relocation site.
A Maryland team of middle-schoolers, including a Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle eighth-grader, finished fifth among 57 teams in Mathcounts, a national mathematics competition.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
