100 Years Ago
May 17, 1923
When the bids for constructing new state roads were opened in the office of the State Roads Commission Wednesday, it was found that the M.J. Grove Lime Company was low bidder on two roads, both to be constructed in Montgomery.
Chilly northwest winds sweeping down upon Frederick county from Medicine Hat, where cold waves are hatched, will cause a decided drop in the temperature in the county today, the weather man predicted late Wednesday evening. The temperatures may drop as low as 43 degrees this morning.
Rev. S.A. Hedges, 87, of Middletown, pastor of the Lutheran church at Pleasant Hill, this county, who claims his father served in the American Army in the Revolutionary War, was recommended Tuesday evening by the State Executive Committee for membership in the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. His father, Shadrach Hedges, was a young man about 21 years of age at the time of the Revolutionary War, and it is not doubted that he supported the cause of the American colonists.
50 Years Ago
May 17, 1973
The faculty of Frederick Community College declared a work stoppage Wednesday when the Board of Trustees failed to grant them the right to negotiate salaries and other working conditions. “We will not meet any professional obligations until the board grants negotiating rights,” Annie Kronk, president of the faculty Senate told the board.
Frederick County’s third oldest business corporation, the Mutual Insurance Company of Frederick County, has announced its first change of officers since 1965. Elected by the Board of Directors were: Lincoln D. Engelbrecht, chairman of the board; Charles A. Nicodemus, president-treasurer; E. Eugene Thomas, vice president; and Elizabeth H. Hooper, secretary.
25 Years Ago
May 17, 1998
Frederick County knows how to party. The celebrations around the county this year are a testament to its residents’ festivity. But long before Frederick County became a quarter of a millennium old, it had historic celebrations.
Old-fashioned values count and lives should be celebrated for their character, Sen. Barbara Mikulski told more than 400 graduating students in her commencement address at Hood College on Saturday. Ms. Mikulski, a veteran Maryland Democrat, urged graduates — who she called the ‘fix-it’ generation — to be good citizens of their communities and of the world, and to participate in the actions and passions of their time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
