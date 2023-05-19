100 Years Ago
May 19, 1923
100 Years Ago
May 19, 1923
Forest fires, which this spring have destroyed so much valuable timber in Frederick county, and the results of various investigations are being placed before Attorney General Armstrong as a means of arriving at a solution to check the menace. The state forester has sent letters to all of the landholders asking their cooperation in protecting the forests of the county. In the meantime, the state officials are working out a protection program, which, it is understood, will provide for the use of the state police force.
Elaborate preparations have been made for the entertainment of the delegates and visitors to the Eighth Annual Convention of the Potomac States Association of the Baking Industry, which will be held in this city May 29, 30 and 31. A large number of the delegates will be accompanied by their wives and while the business sessions will be in progress a program of sightseeing tours, games and other entertainment has been mapped out for the ladies.
50 Years Ago
May 19, 1973
A traditional observance which contributes to the appearance of Frederick County streets and roads, “Mailbox Improvement Week,” will be held May 21-26 this year, according to Postmaster John E. Young. The week has long served as the starting signal for special community efforts to repair, repaint and make other improvements in the security and appearance of rural and suburban curbline type boxes in the Frederick area.
Some tomato plants were damaged Thursday night by below freezing temperatures in several areas of the county, but the frosty weather apparently did no appreciable damage to field crops.
25 Years Ago
May 19, 1998
The archives for this date is not available.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
