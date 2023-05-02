100 Years Ago
May 2, 1923
That the fire in the Catoctin mountain, which burned over approximately 8,000 acres of forest and timberland last week, was one of incendiary origin, that lack of help to extinguish the fire when first discovered near Mountaindale, and that thousands of dead chestnut trees were fuel to the flames, was established by J.A. Cope, assistant State Forester, and C. Cyril Klein, District Forester, who made an extensive survey and investigation of the burned area Tuesday. Today the will investigate the South Mountain fire, west of Burkittsville.
The scorned dandelion, whose only claim to beauty is a vivid yellow blossom that comes in the spring, is the flower of the day. It came into favor with prohibition. Its popularity has enjoyed a run of five years and is increasing. Its yellow blossom has a marketable value in Frederick of from 2 to 5 cents per quart, dry measure, delivered. For a week now the dandelion pickers have been out in force.
50 Years Ago
May 2, 1973
Unconfirmed reports that the Sagner Inc. clothing factory may close its Wisner or 4th Street factories went unanswered Tuesday by both company and union officials. One hundred or more women who work at Sagners attended a meeting of the United Garment Workers local union last night at the South End Civic Association. The press was barred from the meeting. A spokesman for the union would make no comment on whether the rumors of a shutdown are true or not.
If it is Norman Todd’s desire to make a first class hotel out of the Francis Scott Key, it is the desire of Chef Harold Gesser to make the Wedgwood Dining Room into one of the best and most fashionable restaurants in the Frederick area.
25 Years Ago
May 2, 1998
A state agency officially announced Friday that a South African pharmaceutical company plans to locate here. James Fielder, acting director for the Maryland Department of Business and Economic Development, said the state will grant Capricorn Pharma Inc. $25,000 to help the company develop an train a workforce for a new facility off English Muffin Way. It is Capricorn Pharma’s first U.S. location.
A Maryland Department of the Environment official has declared that 17 acres in Frederick are not wetlands, clearing one hurdle to turn the site into a park with soccer fields. Opposition to the proposal to use the land behind Waterford and Rock Creek Estates for soccer fields surfaced at an April meeting of the city’s recreation commission. One of the reason’s cited was that the area was a wetland and unsuitable as a park.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
