100 Years Ago
May 20, 1923
50 Years Ago
May 20, 1973
25 Years Ago
May 20, 1998
Probation officers will be assigned to schools in Baltimore and 19 counties as part of a state effort to reduce violence and make schools safer students who want to learn. Frederick County has been assigned one officer who will be stationed at Heather Ridge School, according to county school officials.
Those who don’t remember Charles Ernest Kelly may soon have a concrete reminder not far from home plate. The Middletown Amvets Post 9 recently formed a committee to create a memorial in honor of Frederick’s famous New York Yankee outfielder. Mr. Keller, who was born in Middletown and graduated from Middletown High School, died in 1990 at the age of 73. Although he retired from baseball in 1952 and later bred horses on his Frederick farm. Mr. Keller was a hero of the diamond to many. He was burly, bushy-browed and barrel-chested, physical attributes that earned him the nickname “King Kong.”
100 Years Ago
May 21, 1923
Sunday set a record for automobile accidents in Frederick county. From every section of the county reports drifted in of mishaps of every section. Machines crashed together, went over banks, skidded and upset, etc. Only fragmentary reports could be received from some, but the accounts plainly indicate that the casualty list for the weekend will be a recored-breaker. Twelve separate accidents had been reported to the office of The Post up to alate hours Sunday evening.
A crowd estimated at about 1,000 was on hand at Agricultural Park Saturday afternoon to witness the motorcycle races promoted by Chester F. Delphey, this city. About $400 was given away as prizes to the winners of the four events. It is the intention of Mr. Delphey to put on more races in the near future. Mr. Delphey has been urged to put on an event of this kind during the firemen’s convention which will be held on June 6, 7 and 8.
A communication has just been issued by Irving S. Biser, Frederick postmaster, calling the attention of rural citizens to a recent ruling of the postoffice department that all mail boxes on rural delivery routes must be painted white, with the name of the head of the family inscribed in black letters one inch in height and that the painting be done at least once each year. It is requested also that the posts or supports to which the boxes are attached be painted white.
50 Years Ago
May 21, 1973
State Senator Edward P. Thomas (R-Frederick-Carroll) has expressed serious concern over the possibility of gasoline rationing this summer with most major petroleum companies already cutting supplies to their dealers. Senator Thomas says he is particularly disturbed over what shortages would mean to milk haulers, farmers, commercial fishermen and those involved in services directly related to the cultivation, production and preservation of food.
The forecast called for showers and threatening clouds hovered overhead but midway through Hood College’s 80th commencement exercise the sun broke through the overcast providing a perfect setting for the graduation of 129 students. Among the graduates were the first men to receive Hood degrees in the history of the college. Donald Grossnickle of Middletown was the first of the first, accepting his degree at the head of the class with summa cum laude honors in political science. Two other men were awarded bachelor of arts degrees, Clyde Strang and Brian B. Broadwater.
25 Years Ago
May 21, 1998
Site plans for a six-story 90,000-square-foot office complex on Carroll Creek were revealed Wednesday. The building would be constructed between Court and Market streets, directly across from the Frederick County Court House, with entrances on Carroll Creek Linear Park and Citizens Way and access from the third floor of the Carroll Creek parking garage.
Three new middle schools will add needed space to the school system, but most of the middle school students in the county would be touched by a massive redistricting proposal. The middle school projects could mean the boundaries for Gov. Thomas Johnson, New Market, Walkersville, West Frederick, Ballenger Creek and Monocacy middle schools could be changed. The three middle school projects are the replacement for Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School, to open September 2000, an eastern county middle, to open September 2001, and a Frederick city middle, to open September 2002.
