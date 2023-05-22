100 Years Ago
May 22, 1923
Several hundred dollars’ worth of goldfish were stolen from the ponds of Maxie A. Hill, Lewistown, last Saturday night. The thief is alleged to have visited the ponds in the night and to have taken out 550 goldfish, brood fish and made his getaway before morning. The owner is said to have found people who saw a truck on the road near his place Saturday night and others who saw a man in the truck driving away. As a result of the investigation Mr. Hill states that he has discovered the pond raider. He has accordingly given the thief until Friday night in which to return the fish or their cash equivalent. He will have him arrested if he has not “made good” by that time he says.
What promised to be one of the biggest apple crops in the history of Frederick county has been ruined by the cold weather that prevailed in Frederick county this spring. Some orchardists say they expect only half a crop, others just a third of a normal crop. Many of the blossoms failed to come out right. In a number of orchards the young apples are reported to be dropping off the trees.
A large quantity of leather seized in a raid by Union forces west of Winchester, Va., in 1863 has been found by H. Richard Frye, an aged resident of Lebanon church, who said that as a boy he well remembered the incident. The leather now has the appearance of stone, it having become petrified by its long exposure to the elements. Mr. Frye found the leather in some laurel bushes in an almost inaccessible place, and it is being exhibited at this house.
50 Years Ago
May 22, 1973
A moratorium on approving permits for new housing developments or commercial establishments using excessive water was adopted Monday night by the the Mount Airy town council The moratorium, in effect, will stop approval for apartments, townhouses or multi-family units.
WASHINGTON — Sen. Stuart Symington said he has obtained secret White House documents sketching a plan to use the CIA and the Pentagon to gather intelligence information within the United States. The Missouri Democrat said some of the proposals were in documents hidden by ousted White House counsel John W. Dean III for a time in a safety deposit box at a suburban bank. Symington said plans outlined in two sets of White House documents in his possession were never implemented and did not specifically include political spying.
25 Years Ago
May 22, 1998
Thursday evening, about 200 graduates marched toward their future at the Frederick Community College Field House. FCC awarded 430 degrees this year. The group that attended the commencement was a testament to the diversity of the student body at the college.
A little bit of outer space descended on Valley Elementary School as students celebrated International Space Day. Student signatures from the school will be sent in an October space shuttle mission. “I hope they take away the idea that they can be part of this adventure,” said Marine Col. Brian D. O’Connor, who has flown on two shuttle missions. Col. O’Connor spoke to about 600 students, most of them wearing “Embrace Space” T-shirts donated by Lockheed Martin. The company sponsors Space Day with NASA.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
