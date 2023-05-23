100 Years Ago
May 23, 1923
A meeting open to residents of Lewistown district will be held at the school house, Lewistown, Saturday night at which a boys’ and girls’ pig club will be organized. County School Superintendent G. Lloyd Palmer, County Agent John McGill Jr. and H.R. Shoemaker, Middletown, are much interested in getting the club under way and will attend the meeting. Stereopticon views will be shown giving an outline of how pig club work is being conducted in other sections of the State.
Frederick city has enjoyed three crimeless days this week, according to information given out at police headquarters. Not an arrest has been made by the members of the city police since Saturday. The members of the force have walked their beats and kept on the alert for violations of the laws and of the city’s ordinances but so far the week has been quiet and free from fines.
Monday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock ground will be broken for the erection of the buildings that will comprise the I.O.O.F Home, to be erected a short distance north of this city. A representative of John Hiltz and Son, of Baltimore, contractors, arrived here Monday. Small shacks used by the builders during construction were erected Tuesday. The contractors will secure as much local lumber as possible, it was said.
50 Years Ago
May 23, 1973
As many as thirty teachers at Frederick Community College were informed Tuesday they may be dismissed from their jobs, sources said. Neither FCC authorities nor teachers would confirm the mass findings in a turn of events following a protest last week against the Board of Trustees by most of the 38 faculty members at the college. “We’ve taken some action,” FCC President Dr. Lewis Stephens said yesterday. “I really can’t go any further than that because they were just mailed today.”
The Brosius Realty Corporation has offered the County Commissioners six acres on Center Street between Catoctin Avenue and Carrollton Drive for the proposed county-state office building complex. The site is zoned for office buildings, has all utilities already installed, fronts on sidewalk, curb and gutter, and abuts ten more acres available for sale but zoned for apartment buildings, J. William Brosius, president of the corporation and developer of Lake Linganore, wrote.
25 Years Ago
May 23, 1998
A $204 billion federal highway bill includes $26.25 million to improve the interchange connecting I-70 and I-270. Sen. Paul Sarbanes, D-Md., said the Frederick project was a top priority for federal lawmakers. “I think it may be one of two places in the entire interstate system where the highways don’t have full connections,” Mr. Sarbanes said. “All the traffic experts have told us it’s a completely unacceptable situation, and you folks in Frederick know that all too well.”
The Frederick County Courthouse was evacuated for more than four hours Friday after a bomb threat was received by 911 dispatchers, said Sgt. Bill Johnson of the sheriff’s office. A man called in the threat at 7:49 a.m. and said a bomb would go off in the courthouse before 1 p.m. The call came from a pay phone on Seventh Street.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
