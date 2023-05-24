100 Years Ago
May 24, 1923
The strawberry picking season opens today, but the pickers are conspicuous by their absence. The picturesque procession of wagon loads of women and children with a scant supply of household necessities, wending their way over Long Bridge into Anne Arundel county to the berry fields is a thing of the past. The huge army of 10,000 berry pickers, which invaded the fields of Anne Arundel at the beginning every summer, has been reduced this year to less than 4,000. Hence, the farmer is broadcasting a cry of distress, for the fields are red with berries.
Since it is possible that the playing season of the Frederick County Senior High School Baseball League will end in a tie between Brunswick and Frederick high schools there is considerable discussion as to how the tie will be decided. It is understood that the question of supremacy will be settled by the results of a game played at Agricultural Park. This field is regarded as a neutral diamond and it is understood that it is acceptable to both nines to play the game there.
50 Years Ago
May 24, 1973
Area BP gas stations would be happy to pass out the “BP Miser’s” suggestions as to how to save gas — if they could just get some gas to sell. Nearly all of the Frederick area BP stations are either out of gas or expect to be out by this weekend. In addition to independent dealers who have found it hard to keep the pumps supplied, one Frederick Gulf station has also started rationing his supply of fuel. Bobby Gue, a BP dealer in Monrovia, said he blamed the gas shortage on “political reasons.” He adds the major companies want three things, “a right of way across Alaska, higher gas prices and less smog control equipment on cars.”
County Health Department director Dr. Charles G. Spicknall wrote the county commissioners last week urging them to order a feasibility study “as soon as possible” for a community sewage treatment system for the White Rock subdivision near Yellow Springs. The Health Department survey said that 36 of the 51 White Rock homeowners asked, wanted central sewage. “We’ll probably be demanded by the State Health Department to do something about White Rock just as we were about Point of Rocks,” Commissioner Lawrence A. Dorsey said.
25 Years Ago
May 24, 1998
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
