100 Years Ago
May 26, 1923
Everything is in readiness for the eighth annual convention of the Potomac States Association of the Baking Industry, which will convene Tuesday morning at the Francis Scott Key Hotel for the opening business session. Between 350 and 400 delegates, including a number of ladies, are expected, most of whom will arrive Monday afternoon. The convention will continue three days.
Maurice Bennett, an old offender, imbibed too freely in a poor quality of liquor Friday and went on a rampage. Later he was arrested by Deputy Sheriff Charles W. Smith and lodged in jail. It is charged that Bennett went to the homes of several persons on West Patrick street and behaved in a vary disorderly manner. He frightened two or three women and chased one on the street. It is said he is a fairly good workman when sober. When he drinks he becomes excited, talks at random and makes himself disagreeable.
The day of the spitball pitcher is fast passing. It won’t be very long before that species of pitching will have entirely passed out of the major leagues. Just at present there are only about nine pitchers of any prominence who have the right to continue the use of the spitter. When the spitball delivery was eliminated from the game, certain dispensation was given pitchers who depended on its use. These pitchers were made immune from the ruling and were given permission to continue the use of the delivery while they remained in the majors. That was only fair.
50 Years Ago
May 26, 1973
They call it the Great Eastern Bicycle Rally, but they’re in no mood for anything less. “It could be the biggest family-style weekend rally ever outside California,” said Rolly Atkinson, the tour chairman. Nearly 1,000 registered yesterday in the basement of Coblentz Hall at Hood College. If the weather cooperates there will be 35 rides today, ranging from ten-mile runs to the 100-mile tri-state Century Rally, the big wheel with a special registration for the very fit and the very foolhardy.
WASHINGTON — Twelve sailors assigned to the unit which controls President Nixon’s yacht, the Sequoia, have been transferred after some of them were discovered smoking marijuana, the Navy reported Friday. The incident marks the second time in three weeks that Navy men assigned jobs near the President have been investigated for marijuana use. On May 8, the Navy disclosed that 28 Marines and 18 sailors assigned to the presidential retreat at Camp David, Md., were being reassigned pending an investigation into charges that some were smoking marijuana.
25 Years Ago
May 26, 1998
The archives for this date are not available.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
