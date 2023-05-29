100 Years Ago
May 29, 1923
A Martinsburg, W.Va., boy was run down on the Williamsport pike, near Martinsburg, Monday afternoon by a Packard car, occupied by William R. Brightwell, 40, and Reno A. Six, 21, this city, and instantly killed. The car, alleged to have been driven by Brightwell, did not stop after the accident but continued at fast speed. Constable Nolan Orndorff immediately started after the Packard and overtook the machine half a mile from the state bridge over the Potomac river. He was forced to draw his revolver to place the men under arrest. Both, it is alleged, had been drinking and a quart of “moonshine” liquor and a revolver were found in their car.
On the farm of Thomas E. Watkins, near Kemptown, a large barn was raised on Wednesday, May 23. Charles Dudderen, of Urbana, was contractor. Lunch was served on the ground, consisting of sandwiches, coffee and ice cream.
Work on Frederick’s new street improvement program will commence on Monday morning June 11. It was decided to start this work immediately after the Firemen’s Convention, which will be held here on June 6, 7 and 8. It was not thought practical to begin tearing up Market street previous to the convention since all sorts of contests, demonstrations and a parade are planned for the occasion.
50 Years Ago
May 29, 1973
High Catholic leaders were on hand Sunday as St. Joseph College in Emmitsburg held its final graduation ceremony.
‘A huge success’ was how officials termed the Great Eastern Bicycle Rally held this past weekend in Frederick County. More than 1,000 bike riders turned out for the rally which featured dozens of rides of varying distance and difficulty ranging from a 7-mile ride coined the “Harmony Grove Teaser” to the 100-mile “Century Ride” into three states. The Frederick rally was the biggest Great Eastern rally ever held, according to Mrs. Mary Margrabe, publicity chairman for the event.
Although not once did he mention the word “Watergate,” there was little doubt what Governor Marvin Mandel was talking about in his commencement address to the graduates of Mt. St. Mary’s College Sunday at the college. Speaking just a few miles form the Presidential retreat at Camp David, the Governor delivered what could be the harshest attack on the Nixon Administration and the Watergate affair yet heard from a national political figure.
25 Years Ago
May 29, 1998
Be like a bumblebee. Physics, math and aerodynamics prove the bumblebee can’t fly, but it doesn’t know it. That was the message Herman Cain gave Adult Education graduates Thursday night at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. “The bumblebee flies because it is inspired to fly,” said Mr. Cain, who rose above the segregated south to become the first Black president of the National Restaurant Association.
Jeffrey Smith and his horse Oreo will overnight camp at Heritage Farm Park in Walkersville. Mr. Smith does a first-person re-enactment of Civil War figure Col. John Singleton Mosby, a Confederate cavalryman. He is traveling 1,250 miles to raise money for charity while spreading the tale as he goes. Mr. Smith and Oreo began their trek in Wolcott, Conn., and will end in Virginia. The two will stop in Frederick over the weekend and will appear at the ceremony in Mount Olivet Cemetery on Saturday.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
