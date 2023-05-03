100 Years Ago
May 3, 1923
Plans have been made for a memorial tree planting service at the Woodsboro public school Friday afternoon. The service will be a tribute to the memory of the four servicemen of that district who made the supreme sacrifice in the World War. Those who died in the service of their country were Guy A. Smith, Murray Baker, James Wilhide and Wilbur Graham.
At a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen Wednesday night it was decided to extend the laying of asphalt from Fifth to Seventh streets, the latter street being as far as the State will improve North Market street. It will provide a new asphalt street all the way from South to Seventh street.
No drama of the silver screen that has appeared at local movie houses created more enthusiasm than “Within the Gates of Frederick,” the local scenario which played before packed houses Wednesday afternoon and night at the City Opera House. Hundreds of Fredericktonians crowded into the City Opera House at the four shows. A large number of people were participants in the film and these of course want to see themselves as others see them.
50 Years Ago
May 3, 1973
The U.S. Army helicopter hovered over the Ashau Valley west of the city of Hue lifting three paratroopers out of the dense jungle. Three hundred feet up, two of the rescue seats broke from the cable and Sgt. Carroll Edward Flora plummeted into the trees. Flora awoke in the jungle on July 22, 1967, to begin nearly six years of imprisonment in Vietnam. At his home in Walkersville this week, Flora related the events and thoughts that shaped his six year.
Brunswick will be “virtually isolated” if Amtrak doesn’t approve an extension of the commuter train to Washington, a state official said late Wednesday. The service, running between Washington and Parkersburg, W.Va., had been scheduled to be discontinued Saturday by the National Rail Passenger Corporation, which has cited high operating losses as the reason for its decision. Amtrak officials said last week, that the service could only be continued if West Virginia and Maryland each agree to fund one third of the operating losses for the route.
25 Years Ago
May 3, 1998
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
