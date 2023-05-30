100 Years Ago
May 30, 1923
As the result of taking up the trouble of a lad, Miss Louise Albaugh and Mrs. Lydia Bruchey were before Justice J. Grahame Johnson Tuesday afternoon, the former charged with slapping Mrs. Bruchey. It seems, according to Miss Albaugh, that the young son of Mrs. Bruchey threw half a brick at her and she slapped him. He went home and told his mother and she called Mrs. Bruchey to account. During the conversation, Miss Albaugh alleged that Mrs. Bruchey spat in her face. She then slapped Mrs. Bruchey several times. Mrs. Bruchey, testifying, denied that she spat in the face of Miss Albaugh and declared that she was simply remonstrating with her for slapping the boy.
Today, which is Decoration or Memorial Day, will be a legal holiday. Banks will be closed and the post office will observe the usual holiday hours. Special services will be held in honor of the war’s dead. The Post will be issued as usual. Business and editorial offices will be open the entire day.
An attempt to break jail was discovered late Monday night by Deputy Sheriff Arthur Jones. Five or six bricks had been almost removed from the wall of the last cell on the ground floor and it was evident that those engaged in the plot expected to make an early delivery. Thomas Wright and Lawrence Wilson, awaiting the action of the grand jury, charged with entering law offices and stealing legal books, are suspected of doing the work. The bricks were dug out with the iron handle of a spray pump, which had been used to sprinkle disinfectant in the jail corridor.
50 Years Ago
May 30, 1973
Six sailplanes in the Smirnoff Sailplane Derby, delayed in Akron, Ohio, for three days by the weather, were towed by automobile Tuesday afternoon to Ligonier, Pa., where they were to spend the night before starting for Frederick today. A spokesman for the contestants said plans call for the craft to take off from Latrobe, Pa., about noon Wednesday on a 135-mile flight to Frederick, the new completion point of the derby.
Walkersville pounded Wayne Coblentz and the Middletown Knights 9-1 in the county Class C three ring circus finale Tuesday afternoon to give the Lions their second county C title in as many years. The Lions forced the playoff by thumping Linganore 10-3 then boarded a bus to Brunswick where they met Middletown, a 4-3 winner over the Railroaders in a morning contest Tuesday at Brunswick. Walkersville will now enter the District semi-finals against Clear Spring at 1 p.m. Thursday.
25 Years Ago
May 30, 1998
A proposed athletic center cleared its first hurdle this week after the Frederick County Board of Appeals approved its location. The board of appeals voted unanimously in favor of allowing the $4.5 million indoor and outdoor multi-sport Sports Plex to be built on 52 acres of agriculturally zoned land off New Design Road. The Sports Plex would be designed for team soccer, volleyball, field hockey, football, lacrosse, basketball, roller skating and inline hockey. Outdoor grounds are expected to feature 16 full-sized playing fields.
Residents in Frederick’s Whittier development aren’t happy with the “disgusting” condition of their lake. They have complained that each year they must “scream and threaten” before the city pays attention to the trash and algae in the lake. Whittier resident Joe Lambdin said as city taxpayers their lake should get the same treatment that waters in Baker Park get because it is part of the city parks system.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
