100 Years Ago
May 4, 1923
One of the biggest sales of Frederick county farm and timber tracts ever conducted under the auctioneer’s hammer was held on Thursday when 1,173 acres, a part of the famous Carroll Manor, changed hands. The purchaser was John H. Baker of Buckeystown, and the price paid was $74,000. The Carroll Manor property is located between Buckeystown and Frederick, about 6 miles from Frederick.
About 15,000 quarts of bonded whisky worth approximately $150,000 at prevailing prices passed through the streets of Frederick on four motor trucks Wednesday — almost unnoticed. Bristling with armed guards, the trucks wound through the streets to the Horsey Distillery, Burkittsville. Liquor stolen more than a month ago was apparently going back to its original resting place. Eight hundred cases of the forbidden fluid were then loaded on the trucks at the distillery and transferred to a warehouse in Baltimore.
50 Years Ago
May 4, 1973
Between 50 and 100 gallons of flammable liquid was dumped into the Frederick sewer system recently. City Chemist George Smith reported that the material was discovered in the Frederick Waste Water Plant April 18 by John Huffer and Sonny Smith. The material formed an oily scum in the plant treatment basins for about an hour, Smith noted. He stated that the petroleum derived substance looks and smells like paint and paint thinner.
Frederick and Thomas Johnson will have their hands full when eight strong and experienced track teams battle for the Tri-State track championship Saturday at Westminster. Teams featured include Martinsburg, South Carroll, North Hagerstown, Westminster, TJ and Frederick.
25 Years Ago
May 4, 1998
First they celebrated with a church service Sunday morning. Then members of Bush Creek Church of the Brethren celebrated some more with a covered dish lunch that provided third and even fourth helpings. Church members were dedicating the expansion of their sanctuary to accommodate growing membership. Church members also plan to build a new 4,500 square foot church fellowship hall and expand the narthex and office space. Brethren churches are usually named “creek,” “branch” or “river” because the Brethren name their churches after the place they baptize members.
Paul T. Kemp, who is in eighth grade at New Life Christian School, was the top seller for the school’s Cherrydale Farm Spring Fundraiser and was recently named “Principal for the Day.” Paul filled the shoes of his father, Paul H. Kemp, who is the school administrator. Under the younger Kemp’s direction, students received such perks as additional recess, no homework and a “non-uniform” day.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.