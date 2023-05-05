100 Years Ago
May 5, 1923
Through the instrumentality of the chairman of the finance committee, Emory L. Coblentz, thirty acres have been added to the Hood College farm. This plot adjoins the farm purchased a year ago on the east, bringing the total farm plot to eight acres and the total acreage owned by the college to one hundred and twenty. The college farm of eighty acres lies in a large frontage on Seventh street.
The planting of early potatoes has been completed in Frederick county, according to reports reaching the office of The Post from every section. The planting of yellow corn is in full swing and a few farmers have commenced planting sweet corn. A number of farmers have finished making garden. Others are still making garden and the whole county is full of life and hustle. These are busy times in the rural communities.
50 Years Ago
May 5, 1973
Good Morning! “If it were not for the investigators investigating the investigators, The White House would have a serious unemployment problem during this Watergate game.” — David R. Mullinix
County Commissioner John A. Derr’s realtor-business partner Paul B. Ganley is offering a 54-acre tract between Baughman’s Lane and U.S. Route 15 for the proposed county-state office building complex. In his written presentation to the Commissioners, Ganley said, “We have reason to believe that if the county purchased all the usable land, the sellers (of the estate of Bessie C. Krantz) would be willing to dedicate the flood plan area for a park.”
Brunswick Mayor Jess Orndorff said Friday night that “Brunswick will not be isolated” if Amtrak discontinues train service through the town. The Mayor’s statement came in response to a Thursday News-Post story which quoted a Maryland State official as saying Brunswick would be “virtually isolated” if Amtrak doesn’t approve an extension of the termination of service of an Amtrak commuter train to Washington. Mayor Orndorff said the B&O Railroad currently operates three commuter trains between Washington and Brunswick which are in addition to the Amtrak commuter train.
25 Years Ago
May 5, 1998
It’s not usual to have an organist serve one church for 46 years. Doris Felton can proudly lay claim to the honor although she would rather not make a big deal of it. But is a big deal, her pastor, the Rev. Robert Manthey of Calvary United Methodist Church, believes. “She’s the epitome of faithfulness. She’s seldom missed a Sunday, always there, always supportive,” he said.
Voters re-elected the town council’s president but chose a challenger instead of an incumbent for the other open council seat in Mount Airy. Delaine Hobbs and Laurie Hager were elected by a large margin over Roger Rich and Robert Mead. Mayor Gerald Johnson, who ran unopposed, was re-elected with 478 votes.
To many, he was a friend and gentleman. To others, he was a horseman who treated his steeds with the utmost care. But most of his friends knew him as “Mr. Abb.” Mr. Irving Augustus Abb, 94, lifelong resident of Frederick, died May 1 at Glade Valley Nursing Center, Walkersville. He left behind many people who learned to appreciate mountain trails under his guidance.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
