100 Years Ago
May 7, 1923
Nellie Marin of Baltimore, alleged queen of a bootleggers' ring which is said to have been responsible for a number of distillery robberies netting them a half million dollars' worth of booze in Maryland and Southern Pennsylvania, is scheduled with about 25 men to go on trial in Federal Court in Harrisburg tomorrow. The woman was also under indictment in Frederick county, with her husband, charged with robbing the Horsey Distillery warehouses about two years ago.
The city and county authorities are called upon to explain how it is possible for a stranger to come into Frederick and discover conditions here in regard to the bootleg traffic as displayed in an article in a recent issue of the Ladies' Home Journal, which the sheriff and city police have been unable to discover. The article referred to was written by A.B. McDonald, one-time reporter for the Kansas City Star, who visited Frederick while on his tour of investigation of the bootleg situation in the country, and purchased a bottle of "old Horsey" and one of "hooch."
50 Years Ago
May 7, 1973
The lone bandit who escaped with a night depository bag Saturday night, after shooting the manager of the Safeway store at Prospect Plaza as he made a deposit at the Fredericktowne Bank and Trust branch office at the entrance to the shopping center, may open the bag to find cancelled food stamps. Police reports indicate the manager had successfully deposited one of two bags and was preparing to deposit the other when he was shot in the left upper arm. He dropped the bag and a man, believed to be in his late 20s, fled with it on foot. What the police and Safeway officials don't know yet is what the robber got.
The wethead may be dead, but in the words of one Frederick barber, men in Frederick no longer are "running around with bushy, grubby, filthy, hippie, freaky looking hair flowing down the back." More men this year, according to a headcount of Frederick barbers, are choosing to cut back their long hair, with the hair cut short on top, medium to long to the ear and clipped to the collar in the back.
25 Years Ago
May 7, 1998
In a victory for parents, most of a plan to have Thurmont Elementary students change schools was rejected Wednesday night by the Board of Education. Part of the redistricting plan, which would send about 25 students to Sabillasville Elementary was approved unanimously. But other unanimous votes rejected sections of the plan that would send about 75 students to Lewistown and Emmitsburg elementary schools.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The most powerful explosion ever witnessed, a gamma ray burst 12 billion light years distant, released in one second almost as much energy as all the stars of the universe, astronomers said Wednesday. It was too far away to affect the Earth or the sun, but the astronomers said they were astounded by the might of the blast and mystified about what astronomical process could have caused it.
Hundreds of wagging, stumpy tails and elegant, lean bodies filled a ballroom at the Holiday Inn at Francis Scott Key Mall for the last few days. It was the American Boxer Club's 55th annual specialty show and obedience trial — the third held in Frederick — featuring 800 show boxers and 600 proud owners.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
