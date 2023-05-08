100 Years Ago
May 8, 1923
Fires flare up again in Catoctin and South Mountain — A fire in the Catoctin mountain, three miles west of Catoctin Furnace, was sighted from the Foxville tower at 12:30 o’clock Monday afternoon. At the same time a fire was raging in South Mountain, about five miles west of Burkittsville. The fire near Catoctin Furnace started in a very remote section of the mountain and was very difficult to reach. The South Mountain fire was said to be several miles wide and burned over a large area of timberland on the Washington county side of the mountain.
The Hotel Braddock will be opened for the summer season May 25, Michael J. Croghan, lesee and manager, is busy planning for the opening and judging from “bookings” in advance a busy season is ahead.Dogs have been playing havoc recently among domestic rabbits in the city as well as in the country. Recently the county commissioners have been presented accounts calling for the payment of about 25 bunnies killed by dogs roaming at large. Under the law, owners of domestic game killed by dogs, upon having the damage appraised by disinterested persons, may be reimbursed by the county commissioners from the dog tag fund.
50 Years Ago
May 8, 1973
The Emmitsburg Burgess, Town Commissioners and Planning Commission have sent the Army Corps of Engineers a letter detailing the reasons they are opposing the Sixes Bridge Dam project. In the letter, the officials note that the municipality will be “directly affected by the proposed reservoir,” and explain five specific areas of concern — the lack of an environmental impact statement, the flooding of the town’s sewage treatment plant, possible mud flats, outdated maps and a new public hearing.
The County Commissioners authorized the sale of $160,000 worth of bonds Monday for Frederick Iron and Steel Inc. to buy pollution equipment to meet state air quality standards. The FIS factory, on East and East Seventh streets in Frederick, makes pumps, castings and other foundry products.
The bandit who shot and robbed a Frederick Safeway store manager Saturday night got away with a bag containing cash, not cancelled food stamps. The manager had successfully deposited one of the two bags he carried before he was shot by the bandit. He was listed in satisfactory condition Monday night at Frederick Memorial Hospital. The exact amount of the cash stolen has not been determined as yet.
25 Years Ago
May 5, 1998
Mayor Jim Grimes reorganization plan of city government will cost approximately $250,000, the mayor said at a Thursday meeting of city employees. Even though Mr. Grimes’ plan calls for five cabinet level posts, only three new positions are proposed, chief operations officer, chief financial officer and planning director. Mr. Grimes said these positions are needed for the city to operate at optimum levels.
Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes and the aldermen on Thursday unanimously agreed to a $50,000 loan to the Frederick Arts Council to purchase the old McCrory’s building. The building would complement the Weinberg Center for the Arts and serve as an incubator to small, fledgling art groups and individuals, the council said.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
