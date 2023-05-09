100 Years Ago
May 9, 1923
Thieves made a round of the law offices of the city Monday night or early Tuesday morning and stole a number of law books. At least five offices were entered and attempts were made to get into several others. The office of Attorney H. Noel Haller was entered Monday night and something more than $6 was stolen from a drawer of the desk of Mr. Haller. The other offices entered were Leo Weinberg, Edward S. Delaplaine, D. Princeton Buckey and Arthur D. Willard.
A number of public schools of this county have been using the articles written by Dr. Thomas B. Johnson describing the trip among the South American countries with the American College of Surgeons. The articles have been found useful by the school teachers supplementing the regular school course. The seventh and final article of the series is published in The Post this morning. This describes his trip through Peru and briefly sums up the history of that country from its conquest by the Spaniards under Pizarro to the present time.
50 Years Ago
May 9, 1973
Forty-six military personnel responsible for maintenance and security at Camp David, Thurmont, were reassigned Tuesday after an investigation revealed the alleged use of marijuana. Because of the sensitivity of the assignment and the special clearance procedures followed in the selection of the personnel to this facility, all those involved in any way were transferred.
‘The area in the vicinity of Frederick Towne Mall is much too congested to permit a 50 mph speed limit, City Police Major Charles V. Main commented Tuesday. According to records filed by the Frederick City Police, a total of 83 auto accidents have occurred on U.S. 40W between Baughman’s Lane and Grove Road since Aug. 1, 1972. Chief Main has contacted the State Highway Administration three times about lowering the speed limit from 50 to 35 mph. Main has not received a positive response since he began contacting the Administration in early August., even before the Frederick Town Mall opened.
20 Years Ago
May 9, 1998
Heavy rain closed a number of county roads and flooded low-lying areas Friday. Among the roads closed for some period of time Friday due to high water were Rocky Springs Road, Brethren Church Road, Corum Road, Poffenberger Road, Opossumtown Pike, Ballenger Creek Pike, Fishers Hollow Road, Coxey Brown Road, Willow Road, and several others, according to the Emergency Communications Center. The majority of the roads had reopened as rain slowed and the water receded, said William Adams, a supervisor at ECC.
Drought damaged Trego Zimmerman’s corn crop last year, but now the Walkersville farmer is hoping it will be dry again soon. “Last summer, we couldn’t get a drop of rain,” he said. “Now we can’t turn the spigot off.”
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
