100 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1923
Three congregations of Myersville, the United Brethren, Reformed and Lutheran, will make a pilgrimage to the little village of Jerusalem, two miles north of Myersville, Sunday afternoon September 16. they will visit the site of the building in which all three congregations once worshipped. The old church building was first erected some time between 1715 and 1720 by a congregation originally known as the Dutch congregation. Later, the church housed the Reformed, Lutheran and United Brethren and was for a long a union church. It is believed to be the oldest church in Frederick county.
Charged with breaking into the garage of Charles Corum, Jefferson, about three weeks ago and stealing about $1,000 worth of automobile tires and cigars, Page Webber, Albert Kenniford, John Lapold, James Gladstone and Fred Fisher were held for the action of the grand jury at a hearing Friday before Justice J. Grahame Johnson. According to the testimony of Mr. Corum, a day or two after the theft he met Webber and the latter said, “I did you a dirty trick.” Gladstone turned State’s evidence and admitted that he took the men in his automobile to the garage of Mr. Corum where the tires were stolen. The loot was taken to the home of Kenniford in West Virginia and hid in a barn.
About half of the operators of the corn-cutting machines at the Frederick City Packing Company, Samuel Rosenstock, manager, quit work Friday evening about 7 o’clock, and their places were soon filled. The operators, who were being paid 32 1/2 cents per hour, demanded 40 cents per hour, it was said. It was stated at the office of the plant that two of the operators had been drinking when they came to work at 7 o’clock and asked for an increase of pay. They were discharged and paid what was coming to them. While the machine work was temporarily suspended half of the old operators resumed their work and new employees took the places of those who walked away.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1973
A four-mile stretch of mountain along the top and west side of the Catoctin Mountain is infested with Oak Leaf Caterpillars, Kenneth E. Shifflet, Agricultural Extension Agent, said Friday. “The degree of infestation is so heavy that total oak trees’ leaves are eaten. These are not Gypsy Moths, as some people think,” he said. “Due to the time and season, no spray control programs are necessary since the leaves have replaced food reserves back into the trunks for this winter. Entomologists say there is also no alarm for next year since these infestations occur sporadically and infrequently.”
The working man becomes a national hero Monday as Americans take the day off to celebrate hard work. Doing anything on the weekend may be hard work with weather predictions a continued heatwave. Temperatures in the 90s are expected to sustain the current humidity and haze. No rain is expected. Downtown Frederick will be dressed in Old Glory and Maryland flags put out at 6 a.m. by the Sertoma Club.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1998
The average score on the Scholastic Assessment Test slipped five points in Frederick County in 1998, a year after the school system posted its largest gain in five years. SAT scores averaged 1,049, which exceeded the state’s average of 1,014, and the nation’s 1,017. Superintendent Jack Dale said the results still showed some good news, pointing out that 79 more students took the test over last year.
Frederick County Public Schools began Monday with a wave of last-minute enrollments that took school officials by surprise. The enrollments brought some 11th-hour job offers for teaching positions, Marita Loose, communications specialist for Frederick County Public Schools said Monday. Five elementary-level teachers were hired, three half-time and two full-time, she said.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
