100 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1923
Frank M. Stevens, of near Creagerstown, captured 11 first and eight second Dutch Belt cattle prizes at the annual Schuylkill county fair, Pottsville, Pa., last week. He was one of the largest exhibitors and came the longest distance of any cattle exhibitor on the grounds. It was the first fair he has exhibited this season and he will go from one fair to another, winding up at the Great Frederick Fair.
Washington, Sept. 11 — The bodies of 60,000 dead had been cremated by the authorities in Tokio up to midnight September 8, the Japanese minister for foreign affairs said in a telegram received today at the Japanese embassy. The number of bodies still unrecovered is probably very great, it was added. The casualties in Yokohama were estimated at 110,000 or a quarter of the entire population, and many more dead were said to be unaccounted for in outlying districts. The region suffering the extreme earthquake shock includes five cities.
The Frederick high school band claims to be the oldest school band in Western Maryland. It was organized in the fall of 1913. Prof. Harris has been its director ever since it came into existence. One former member of the band, Prof. Charles C.T. Stull, has since organized two other high school bands, Brunswick and Thurmont, and is now the director of the Yellow Springs band. Another, C. Newton Kidd, is now the leader of a popular orchestra in Baltimore.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1973
Democratic voters have selected Alderman Ronald Nelson Young to lead their party ticket in the Nov. 6 general election. Alderman Young edged out fellow Alderman Donald B. Rice for the Democratic nomination for mayor capturing 1,638 votes against Rice’s 1,320 in what election board officials described as a surprisingly heavy turnout for a primary election.
Today is Defenders’ Day, made a legal holiday by the Maryland Legislature on April 1, 1908. Defenders’ Day commemorates the defense of Baltimore against the British invaders on September 12, 1814. The defense of Baltimore was one of the campaigns of the War of 1812 between Britain and America, sometimes called the “War Nobody Won.”
Capping 30 months of study and a lengthy teacher survey made in May, a citizens committee has recommended a number of changes to the Frederick County Board of Education. The committee noted that “citizens can, and should, be involved in developmental or long range planning in public schools.”
25 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1998
Like the half-dozen other people in Frederick Community College’s advertising campaign, Dr. Patricia Stanley said she brought her dream to FCC. Eight months ago, she took the helm of the college. In a ceremony Friday afternoon, she was formally installed as FCC’s sixth president.
There will be nothing left to decide in the contest for sheriff after the Sept. 15 Republican primary between incumbent James Hagy and challenger Edwin Ferris of Walkersville. No Democrats are seeking the office, so barring a write-in campaign of epic proportions, the winner of the GOP primary will be the next sheriff.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
